GM releases 2024 second-quarter results and raises full-year guidance

General Motors Co. today reported second-quarter 2024 revenue of $48.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.9 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $4.4 billion.

GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance for the second consecutive quarter:

Updated 2024 Guidance Previous 2024 Guidance Net income attributable to stockholders $10.0 billion – $11.4 billion $10.1 billion – $11.5 billion EBIT-adjusted $13.0 billion – $15.0 billion $12.5 billion – $14.5 billion Automotive operating cash flow $19.2 billion – $22.2 billion $18.3 billion – $21.3 billion Adjusted automotive free cash flow $9.5 billion – $11.5 billion $8.5 billion – $10.5 billion EPS-diluted $8.93 – $9.93 $8.94 – $9.94 EPS-diluted-adjusted $9.50 – $10.50 $9.00 – $10.00

GM’s 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

Results Overview

Three Months Ended ($M) except per share amounts June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 47,969 $ 44,746 $ 3,223 7.2 % Net income attributable to stockholders $ 2,933 $ 2,566 $ 367 14.3 % EBIT-adjusted $ 4,438 $ 3,234 $ 1,204 37.2 % Net income margin 6.1 % 5.7 % 0.4 ppts 7.0 % EBIT-adjusted margin 9.3 % 7.2 % 2.1 ppts 29.2 % Automotive operating cash flow $ 7,713 $ 7,114 $ 599 8.4 % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 5,297 $ 5,548 $ (251) (4.5) % EPS-diluted(a) $ 2.55 $ 1.83 $ 0.72 39.3 % EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $ 3.06 $ 1.91 $ 1.15 60.2 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 4,433 $ 3,194 $ 1,239 38.8 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 10.9 % 8.6 % 2.3 ppts 26.7 % GMI EBIT-adjusted $ 50 $ 236 $ (186) (78.8) % China equity income (loss) $ (104) $ 78 $ (182) n.m. GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 822 $ 766 $ 56 7.3 %

(a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.10) and $(0.03) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.

(b) n.m. = not meaningful

Six Months Ended ($M) except per share amounts June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change % Change Revenue $ 90,983 $ 84,732 $ 6,251 7.4 % Net income attributable to stockholders $ 5,913 $ 4,962 $ 951 19.2 % EBIT-adjusted $ 8,310 $ 7,037 $ 1,273 18.1 % Net income margin 6.5 % 5.9 % 0.6 ppts 10.2 % EBIT-adjusted margin 9.1 % 8.3 % 0.8 ppts 9.6 % Automotive operating cash flow $ 11,311 $ 9,346 $ 1,965 21.0 % Adjusted automotive free cash flow $ 6,388 $ 5,415 $ 973 18.0 % EPS-diluted(a) $ 5.10 $ 3.52 $ 1.58 44.9 % EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $ 5.68 $ 4.12 $ 1.56 37.9 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted $ 8,273 $ 6,769 $ 1,504 22.2 % GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 10.8 % 9.7 % 1.1 ppts 11.3 % GMI EBIT-adjusted $ 40 $ 583 $ (543) (93.1) % China equity income (loss) $ (210) $ 161 $ (371) n.m. GM Financial EBT-adjusted $ 1,559 $ 1,537 $ 22 1.4 %

(a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include an $(0.11) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the six months ended June 30, 2024.

(b) n.m. = not meaningful

