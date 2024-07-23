GM releases 2024 second-quarter results and raises full-year guidance

General Motors Co. today reported second-quarter 2024 revenue of $48.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.9 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $4.4 billion.
GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance for the second consecutive quarter:
|Updated 2024 Guidance
|Previous 2024 Guidance
|Net income attributable to stockholders
|$10.0 billion – $11.4 billion
|$10.1 billion – $11.5 billion
|EBIT-adjusted
|$13.0 billion – $15.0 billion
|$12.5 billion – $14.5 billion
|Automotive operating cash flow
|$19.2 billion – $22.2 billion
|$18.3 billion – $21.3 billion
|Adjusted automotive free cash flow
|$9.5 billion – $11.5 billion
|$8.5 billion – $10.5 billion
|EPS-diluted
|$8.93 – $9.93
|$8.94 – $9.94
|EPS-diluted-adjusted
|$9.50 – $10.50
|$9.00 – $10.00
GM’s 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.
Results Overview
|Three Months Ended
|($M) except per share amounts
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$ 47,969
|$ 44,746
|$ 3,223
|7.2 %
|Net income attributable to stockholders
|$ 2,933
|$ 2,566
|$ 367
|14.3 %
|EBIT-adjusted
|$ 4,438
|$ 3,234
|$ 1,204
|37.2 %
|Net income margin
|6.1 %
|5.7 %
|0.4 ppts
|7.0 %
|EBIT-adjusted margin
|9.3 %
|7.2 %
|2.1 ppts
|29.2 %
|Automotive operating cash flow
|$ 7,713
|$ 7,114
|$ 599
|8.4 %
|Adjusted automotive free cash flow
|$ 5,297
|$ 5,548
|$ (251)
|(4.5) %
|EPS-diluted(a)
|$ 2.55
|$ 1.83
|$ 0.72
|39.3 %
|EPS-diluted-adjusted(a)
|$ 3.06
|$ 1.91
|$ 1.15
|60.2 %
|GMNA EBIT-adjusted
|$ 4,433
|$ 3,194
|$ 1,239
|38.8 %
|GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin
|10.9 %
|8.6 %
|2.3 ppts
|26.7 %
|GMI EBIT-adjusted
|$ 50
|$ 236
|$ (186)
|(78.8) %
|China equity income (loss)
|$ (104)
|$ 78
|$ (182)
|n.m.
|GM Financial EBT-adjusted
|$ 822
|$ 766
|$ 56
|7.3 %
(a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.10) and $(0.03) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.
(b) n.m. = not meaningful
|Six Months Ended
|($M) except per share amounts
|June 30, 2024
|June 30, 2023
|Change
|% Change
|Revenue
|$ 90,983
|$ 84,732
|$ 6,251
|7.4 %
|Net income attributable to stockholders
|$ 5,913
|$ 4,962
|$ 951
|19.2 %
|EBIT-adjusted
|$ 8,310
|$ 7,037
|$ 1,273
|18.1 %
|Net income margin
|6.5 %
|5.9 %
|0.6 ppts
|10.2 %
|EBIT-adjusted margin
|9.1 %
|8.3 %
|0.8 ppts
|9.6 %
|Automotive operating cash flow
|$ 11,311
|$ 9,346
|$ 1,965
|21.0 %
|Adjusted automotive free cash flow
|$ 6,388
|$ 5,415
|$ 973
|18.0 %
|EPS-diluted(a)
|$ 5.10
|$ 3.52
|$ 1.58
|44.9 %
|EPS-diluted-adjusted(a)
|$ 5.68
|$ 4.12
|$ 1.56
|37.9 %
|GMNA EBIT-adjusted
|$ 8,273
|$ 6,769
|$ 1,504
|22.2 %
|GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin
|10.8 %
|9.7 %
|1.1 ppts
|11.3 %
|GMI EBIT-adjusted
|$ 40
|$ 583
|$ (543)
|(93.1) %
|China equity income (loss)
|$ (210)
|$ 161
|$ (371)
|n.m.
|GM Financial EBT-adjusted
|$ 1,559
|$ 1,537
|$ 22
|1.4 %
(a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include an $(0.11) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
(b) n.m. = not meaningful
