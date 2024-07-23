GM releases 2024 second-quarter results and raises full-year guidance

General Motors Co. today reported second-quarter 2024 revenue of $48.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.9 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $4.4 billion

GM is also updating its 2024 full-year earnings guidance for the second consecutive quarter:

Updated 2024 Guidance Previous 2024 Guidance
Net income attributable to stockholders $10.0 billion – $11.4 billion $10.1 billion – $11.5 billion
EBIT-adjusted $13.0 billion – $15.0 billion $12.5 billion – $14.5 billion
Automotive operating cash flow $19.2 billion – $22.2 billion $18.3 billion – $21.3 billion
Adjusted automotive free cash flow $9.5 billion – $11.5 billion $8.5 billion – $10.5 billion
EPS-diluted $8.93 – $9.93 $8.94 – $9.94
EPS-diluted-adjusted $9.50 – $10.50 $9.00 – $10.00

GM’s 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

Results Overview

Three Months Ended
($M) except per share amounts June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change % Change
Revenue $      47,969 $      44,746 $       3,223 7.2 %
Net income attributable to stockholders $        2,933 $        2,566 $          367 14.3 %
EBIT-adjusted $        4,438 $        3,234 $       1,204 37.2 %
Net income margin 6.1 % 5.7 % 0.4 ppts 7.0 %
EBIT-adjusted margin 9.3 % 7.2 % 2.1 ppts 29.2 %
Automotive operating cash flow $        7,713 $        7,114 $          599 8.4 %
Adjusted automotive free cash flow $        5,297 $        5,548 $         (251) (4.5) %
EPS-diluted(a) $          2.55 $          1.83 $         0.72 39.3 %
EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $          3.06 $          1.91 $         1.15 60.2 %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted $        4,433 $        3,194 $       1,239 38.8 %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 10.9 % 8.6 % 2.3 ppts 26.7 %
GMI EBIT-adjusted $             50 $           236 $         (186) (78.8) %
China equity income (loss) $          (104) $             78 $         (182) n.m.
GM Financial EBT-adjusted $           822 $           766 $            56 7.3 %

(a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include a $(0.10) and $(0.03) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the three months ended June 30, 2024 and 2023.
(b) n.m. = not meaningful

Six Months Ended
($M) except per share amounts June 30, 2024 June 30, 2023 Change % Change
Revenue $      90,983 $      84,732 $       6,251 7.4 %
Net income attributable to stockholders $        5,913 $        4,962 $          951 19.2 %
EBIT-adjusted $        8,310 $        7,037 $       1,273 18.1 %
Net income margin 6.5 % 5.9 % 0.6 ppts 10.2 %
EBIT-adjusted margin 9.1 % 8.3 % 0.8 ppts 9.6 %
Automotive operating cash flow $       11,311 $        9,346 $       1,965 21.0 %
Adjusted automotive free cash flow $        6,388 $        5,415 $          973 18.0 %
EPS-diluted(a) $          5.10 $          3.52 $         1.58 44.9 %
EPS-diluted-adjusted(a) $          5.68 $          4.12 $         1.56 37.9 %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted $        8,273 $        6,769 $       1,504 22.2 %
GMNA EBIT-adjusted margin 10.8 % 9.7 % 1.1 ppts 11.3 %
GMI EBIT-adjusted $             40 $           583 $         (543) (93.1) %
China equity income (loss) $          (210) $           161 $         (371) n.m.
GM Financial EBT-adjusted $        1,559 $        1,537 $            22 1.4 %

(a) EPS-diluted and EPS-diluted-adjusted include an $(0.11) impact from revaluation on equity investments in the six months ended June 30, 2024.
(b) n.m. = not meaningful

SOURCE: GM

