GM releases 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results, and 2024 guidance

General Motors Co. today reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenue of $43.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $1.8 billion.

GM reported full-year 2023 revenue of $171.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $10.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $12.4 billion.

The chart below summarizes GM’s 2023 financial guidance and 2023 results, as well as the company’s 2024 guidance, which is for a year of strong financial performance.

Final 2023 Guidance2023 Results2024 Guidance
Net income attributable to stockholders$9.1 billion – $9.7 billion$10.1 billion$9.8 billion – $11.2 billion
EBIT-adjusted$11.7 billion – $12.7 billion$12.4 billion$12.0 billion – $14.0 billion
Automotive operating cash flow$19.5 billion – $21.0 billion$20.8 billion$18.0 billion – $21.0 billion
Adjusted automotive free cash flow$10.5 billion – $11.5 billion$11.7 billion$8.0 billion – $10.0 billion
EPS-diluted*$6.52 – $7.02$7.32$8.50 – $9.50
EPS-diluted-adjusted*$7.20 – $7.70$7.68$8.50 – $9.50

*2024 guidance includes an estimated $1.45 per share impact from the company’s accelerated share repurchase program (initiated in November 2023) based on current share price and offset by $0.50 from a higher tax rate and lower interest income. It assumes a full-year weighted-average diluted share count slightly below 1.15 billion shares.

GM’s 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

SOURCE: GM

