GM releases 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results, and 2024 guidance

General Motors Co. today reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenue of $43.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $1.8 billion.
GM reported full-year 2023 revenue of $171.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $10.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $12.4 billion.
The chart below summarizes GM’s 2023 financial guidance and 2023 results, as well as the company’s 2024 guidance, which is for a year of strong financial performance.
|Final 2023 Guidance
|2023 Results
|2024 Guidance
|Net income attributable to stockholders
|$9.1 billion – $9.7 billion
|$10.1 billion
|$9.8 billion – $11.2 billion
|EBIT-adjusted
|$11.7 billion – $12.7 billion
|$12.4 billion
|$12.0 billion – $14.0 billion
|Automotive operating cash flow
|$19.5 billion – $21.0 billion
|$20.8 billion
|$18.0 billion – $21.0 billion
|Adjusted automotive free cash flow
|$10.5 billion – $11.5 billion
|$11.7 billion
|$8.0 billion – $10.0 billion
|EPS-diluted*
|$6.52 – $7.02
|$7.32
|$8.50 – $9.50
|EPS-diluted-adjusted*
|$7.20 – $7.70
|$7.68
|$8.50 – $9.50
*2024 guidance includes an estimated $1.45 per share impact from the company’s accelerated share repurchase program (initiated in November 2023) based on current share price and offset by $0.50 from a higher tax rate and lower interest income. It assumes a full-year weighted-average diluted share count slightly below 1.15 billion shares.
GM’s 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.
