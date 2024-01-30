GM releases 2023 fourth-quarter and full-year results, and 2024 guidance

General Motors Co. today reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenue of $43.0 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $2.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $1.8 billion

GM reported full-year 2023 revenue of $171.8 billion, net income attributable to stockholders of $10.1 billion and EBIT-adjusted of $12.4 billion.

The chart below summarizes GM’s 2023 financial guidance and 2023 results, as well as the company’s 2024 guidance, which is for a year of strong financial performance.

Final 2023 Guidance 2023 Results 2024 Guidance Net income attributable to stockholders $9.1 billion – $9.7 billion $10.1 billion $9.8 billion – $11.2 billion EBIT-adjusted $11.7 billion – $12.7 billion $12.4 billion $12.0 billion – $14.0 billion Automotive operating cash flow $19.5 billion – $21.0 billion $20.8 billion $18.0 billion – $21.0 billion Adjusted automotive free cash flow $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion $11.7 billion $8.0 billion – $10.0 billion EPS-diluted* $6.52 – $7.02 $7.32 $8.50 – $9.50 EPS-diluted-adjusted* $7.20 – $7.70 $7.68 $8.50 – $9.50

*2024 guidance includes an estimated $1.45 per share impact from the company’s accelerated share repurchase program (initiated in November 2023) based on current share price and offset by $0.50 from a higher tax rate and lower interest income. It assumes a full-year weighted-average diluted share count slightly below 1.15 billion shares.

GM’s 2024 financial guidance includes anticipated capital spending of $10.5 billion – $11.5 billion, inclusive of investments in the company’s battery cell manufacturing joint ventures.

SOURCE: GM