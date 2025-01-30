GM drives America: How we’re creating jobs by investing in manufacturing

By Jeff Morrison, senior VP, global purchasing and supply chain, General Motors

With both EVs and gasoline-powered vehicles, General Motors continues to find new ways to collaborate with our supplier network to innovate and drive progress for the industry – and to create good jobs for workers and value for our customers across the country.

Over the last five years, no American automaker has invested more capital in battery manufacturing and infrastructure than GM. And as our recent results demonstrate, those investments are paying off: in 2024, our U.S. EV sales jumped 50% , and our share of the domestic EV market doubled.

And while we are excited about the opportunity in EVs, GM continues to invest in production of gas- and diesel-powered vehicles. Overall, GM has approximately 90,000 U.S. employees, who together generate $12 billion in taxable wages annually, boosting communities across the US. The company has invested more than $35 billion in our U.S. facilities since 2014 to support vehicle production and development.

In a report published this month titled “Tracking the State of U.S. EV Manufacturing,” the data and policy research firm Atlas Public Policy and the BlueGreen Alliance Foundation found the auto industry overall has announced $209 billion in domestic EV manufacturing from 2000 through September 2024, creating an estimated 240,000 jobs. GM alone invested $17.6 billion in EV infrastructure, creating thousands of jobs. That’s more capital invested in the U.S. market over that span than any other domestic automaker – more than Ford, more than Stellantis, more than Rivian, more than Tesla.

The benefits of those investments are boosting the economy in many parts of the country. The Atlas report found that 80% of the total automotive industry’s domestic EV spending since the start of 2000 was directed to 10 states: Michigan, Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Indiana, South Carolina, Nevada, Ohio, Kentucky, and California. At GM, working with the United Auto Workers, we’ve used our apprenticeship program to help fill the need for skilled workers to support manufacturing of both EVs and gas-powered vehicles. GM has apprenticeship programs at nearly all of its more than 30 U.S. manufacturing facilities, more than any other automaker.

When it comes to ensuring the U.S. remains the leader in the future of mobility, one major issue remains: the tight supply of critical minerals. Atlas reports that supplies are “currently limited or moderate.”

In response to that issue, GM has made a series of investments to secure access to North American-based raw materials required to produce EV batteries, while also stepping up the pace of recycling. Our strategy has resulted in a more resilient supply chain for materials like lithium and cathode active materials and for components like battery cells and magnets.

As new facilities operated by GM, our suppliers, and others break ground and come online, communities across the country are growing and strengthening. At GM, we feel strongly that our strategy has put us well ahead of our competitors, providing us with better control of our supply chain and creating bottom-line value for our customers. Here are a few recent examples:

A few weeks ago, we announced a multi-year, multi-billion-dollar agreement for Vianode to supply us with synthetic graphite anode materials starting in 2027.

In December, we closed our joint venture with Lithium Americas to support development of the largest known lithium resource in the U.S., in Thacker Pass, Nevada.

Our partner MP Materials has completed construction of its first rare earth metal, alloy, and magnet manufacturing facility, in Fort Worth, Texas, with production expected to start in late 2025.

GM supplier e-VAC Magnetics recently began construction of its magnet facility in Sumter, South Carolina, with a production expected to begin in early 2026.

Public policy plays an important role, too. Complementary policies like permitting reform and support for domestic manufacturing and supply chain investments are important catalysts toward our shared goal of establishing the U.S. as a global leader.

Going into 2025 and beyond, GM will maintain our focus on building towards secure, sustainable, scalable, and cost-competitive supply chains. We see this strategy as good for our business, customers, and employees – and for America.

SOURCE: GM