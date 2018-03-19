GM announces executive moves in Canada and Middle East

General Motors Co. today announced that John P. Roth, currently vice president, GM Canada Marketing, Sales and Service, has been named president and managing director of GM Africa and Middle East operations, effective June 1. Roth will be based in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, and responsible for growing the Chevrolet, Cadillac, GMC and ACDelco business throughout the region.

Mario A. Spangenberg, 59, currently president and managing director of GM Africa and Middle East operations, has elected to retire July 1 after 38 years in the auto industry and 15 years of dedicated GM service in North America, Europe, Africa and the Middle East.

Roth will report to Alan Batey, GM executive vice president, president of GM North America and head of GM Africa and Middle East operations and Global Chevrolet.

“Mario has been a key contributor to GM’s global success, and is leaving behind a solid foundation in Africa and the Middle East for the team to build on,” said Batey. “We thank Mario for his service and wish him and his family well in this next chapter of their lives.”

Batey continued, “Under John’s leadership, the marketing, sales and service team in Canada delivered industry-leading results in 2017 — a tremendous feat in a competitive market. John’s success in Canada and his deep understanding of the GM brands make him an excellent choice to lead the team in Africa and the Middle East.”

Scott Bell, currently director of Sales Operations for Chevrolet in the U.S., has been named vice president, GM Canada Marketing, Sales and Service. Bell will be responsible for marketing, sales and service across all four GM brands: Chevrolet, Cadillac, Buick and GMC.

Bell will report to Steve Carlisle, president and managing director of GM Canada. He will also join GM Canada’s Executive Committee and GM Canada’s board of directors.

“Scott has demonstrated a tremendous ability to execute a disciplined business strategy through extensive collaboration with the dealer body leading to profitable growth — these are key skills that will help GM Canada build on today’s success well into the future,” said Carlisle.

Roth, 49, joined GM in 1991 and held a series of sales and marketing positions before becoming director of Sales Operations for Cadillac, HUMMER and Saab in 2008. He became Cadillac regional director in 2011 and was responsible for leading the field team supporting South Central Region dealers. He was named vice president of GM Canada Marketing, Sales and Service in 2013. Roth earned a bachelor’s degree from Albion College and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Dallas.

Bell, 51, joined GM in 1989 and has held numerous sales, service and marketing positions across the GM brands, including Fleet and Commercial and Buick GMC. During his time with Buick GMC, he held a series of field leadership roles before being appointed director of Sales Operations, where he was responsible for transforming the sales and dealer organizations to best position Buick GMC for future growth with the phasing out of Pontiac. Bell earned a bachelor’s degree from Ferris State University and holds a master’s degree from Central Michigan University.

