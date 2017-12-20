Gestamp appoints Francisco López Peña as CEO

The Board of Directors of Gestamp, the multinational company specialized in the design, development and manufacture of highly engineered metal components for the automotive industry, has agreed to appoint Francisco López Peña as Chief Executive Officer (CEO).

With this decision, the Group strengthens the organization to continue to accomplish future growth plans. Gestamp, which became a Public Company in April 7th 2017, updates its organizational chart in order to fulfill its Business Plan. In addition, the company embraces good governance best practices in listed companies.

Francisco López Peña has been serving until this appointment as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the Group. As CEO he will assume industrial operations within the Group, finance direction and internal audit, among other corporate duties.

Francisco J. Riberas will keep his functions as Executive Chairman of Gestamp. From this position he will focus on Strategy and Corporate Development, including key commercial relationship’s with Gestamp customers. He will also enhance Corporate Governance and his institutional role.

Francisco López Peña, Gestamp CEO

Francisco López Peña has been Gestamp’s CFO since 2008 and is also a member of the Board of Directors and the Management Committee. López Peña holds a degree in Civil Engineering from the Politécnica University and a Masters in Business Administration (MBA) from IESE Business School (Barcelona).

López Peña joined Gestamp in 1998 as Corporate Development Director. Beforehand, he held positions of responsibility in some companies in the industrial mining and textile sectors. López Peña is also member of the board of CIE Automotive on behalf of Acek.

Francisco J. Riberas, Gestamp Executive Chairman

Francisco J. Riberas began his professional career in 1989 working in Business Management at Gonvarri Group. He became Director of Corporate Development, and was subsequently named CEO. In 1997, he promoted the creation of Gestamp, assuming his current role since the company’s inception.

Currently, Riberas is the Executive Chairman of Gestamp and director of its parent company, ACEK Desarrollo y Gestión Industrial. He is also member of the boards of Telefónica, CIE Automotive, Global Dominion Access, Gonvarri Industrial and other Gestamp Group subsidiaries.

