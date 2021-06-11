German Brand Award 2021: Vitesco Technologies gets recognized in two categories

"Winner" in category "Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation – Brand Design – Corporate Brand"

Yesterday the German Brand Institute announced the winners of this year’s German Brand Award during a virtual award show streaming. Vitesco Technologies, a leading international provider of modern powertrain technologies and solutions for electric mobility, is a “Winner” in the category “Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation – Brand Design – Corporate Brand” and also received a “Special Mention” in the category “Excellence in Brand Strategy and Creation – Brand Communication – Web & Mobile”.

Vitesco Technologies developed its corporate design in cooperation with the Hamburg-based agency “loved” (thjink group) and has alredy received multiple awards for it: the German Design Award 2021, the Red Dot Design Award 2020 and the Automotive Brand Contest 2020. “We are very proud about the fact that our design efforts have now also been recognized by the German Brand Award 2021, affirming that the consistent direction of our strategy is successful”, says Dr. Anne-Kathrin Bräu, Senior Vice President Communications at Vitesco Technologies. Following the planned spin off from Continental in September 2021 and the resulting stock exchange listing, Vitesco Technologies will be an independent company with around 40.000 employees and about 50 locations worldwide.

The former powertrain division of Continental has already been established under its own name with a new brand and company values in October 2019. The corporate design in its analogue and digital form is influenced by the company’s sustainability-based strategy and the company values: Passionate, Partnering, Pioneering. The brand presentation reflects the young company’s identity as an appealing employer, responsible global player and driver of technical transformation.

