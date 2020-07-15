GEODIS supports the launch of the European Clean Trucking Alliance and calls for the decarbonization of road freight transport

Strongly committed to reducing its carbon footprint, GEODIS, a world leader in transport and logistics, has set itself the ambition of reducing its CO2 emissions by 30% by 2030.

To achieve this objective, GEODIS has deployed a program that focuses on four areas of progress: measuring; reducing its greenhouse gas emissions – in particular through lower fuel consumption and the development of alternative engines and energies; setting up partnerships with its main subcontractors and developing “low-carbon” solutions for its customers.

In addition, GEODIS is aware that collaboration and involvement with major groups are essential to meet the challenges of climate change and is therefore engaging with the various players in the sector.

By joining ECTA’s creation and call to action alongside 20 other leading European businesses and organisations, it is GEODIS’ intention to help progress the mission of decarbonizing road freight in the European Union.

“GEODIS calls for the implementation of policies that accelerate the decarbonization of the road freight sector with an approach that is fair to the whole market. The deployment of low-emission vehicles and energy infrastructure is an essential requirement to enable the transport sector’s transition.” says Philippe de Carné, Executive Vice President, Business Development, Innovation & Business Excellence of GEODIS.

ECTA calls urges the European Union to make the shift to zero-emissions trucks a priority in order to meet the ambitious emission targets of the proposed EU Climate Law by 2030 and achieve a carbon-neutral Europe by 2050.

