Genesis Motor Europe confirms electrified product portfolio

Continuing its electrification journey, Genesis underlines its commitment to Europe with a refined portfolio of premium electrified cars

Genesis Motor UK today announces its future direction, confirming it will become a fully electrified brand within 2025.

Since launching in 2021, this represents a significant step in the brand’s journey and delivers on its clear commitment to an electrified presence in the region.

In 2025, Genesis will offer three all-electric models in the UK:

Electrified G80; the updated D-segment saloon will be offered from Q2 with increased range and an extended wheelbase

Electrified GV70; the C-segment SUV will receive a range boost alongside a mid-cycle facelift and will be available mid-2025

GV60; the first Genesis built on a dedicated electric vehicle platform with an enhanced exterior with new bumpers, headlights and wheels following its redesign

All three cars have been restyled and revised with increased range, upgraded battery performance and elevated levels of equipment, adding to their already exceptional specifications.

This all-electric portfolio represents the foundation of the brand’s ambitious and long-term plan. The coming years will see Genesis introduce new all-electric models, enter new segments and deliver the high-performance GV60 Magma – a model which demonstrates the exciting electrified future of the brand with a dynamic twist. The future Genesis range will be enhanced with hybrid technology.

Petrol and diesel-powered G70 saloon, G70 Shooting Brake, GV70 and GV80 models will continue to be sold from stock, with some already selling out. Once all sold, Genesis will focus on delivering electrified-only products.

Brand Director for Genesis Motor UK, Jonny Miller, said: “Since arriving in the UK, Genesis has led the way in premium electrification. As a brand, we’ve established our presence in the markets with award-winning cars and customer service excellence. We’re committed to responding to customer and market feedback, and we’re confident our transition to an electric range, joined by future hybrid models, is the right direction.

“Our commitment is to a rich and varied portfolio which includes premium electrified and high-performance drivetrains alongside exciting new segment entries, all tailored for our European customers. With these new products we will see a focused market expansion beyond our current UK, German and Swiss businesses.”

Genesis has also announced it will enter the world of endurance racing, with a new prototype car, the GMR-001 Hypercar, developed for the LMDh programme. Part of the brand’s broader vision for the future of mobility, Genesis’ motorsport programme will be a valuable platform to develop and showcase new technologies that will benefit its future road cars.

SOURCE: Genesis