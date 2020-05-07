General Motors offers senior unsecured notes

General Motors Co. announced today it has launched an offering of senior unsecured fixed rate notes. GM intends to use the net proceeds from the sale of the notes for general corporate purposes.

Additionally, GM has filed a registration statement, including a prospectus and preliminary prospectus supplement, with the SEC for this offering. Prospective investors should read the prospectus in that registration statement, the preliminary prospectus supplement and other documents GM has filed with the SEC for more complete information about GM and this offering.

The documents are available for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at sec.gov. Alternatively, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement and the accompanying prospectus may be obtained by contacting the book-running manager:

