Geely commercial vehicle brand, Yuan Cheng Auto, officially launches world’s first M100 methanol heavy truck

Geely New Energy Commercial Vehicle Group (GCV) subsidiary brand Yuan Cheng Auto announced the launch and sale of the world’s first M100 methanol fuel heavy truck produced at GCV’s Nanchong Plant. The new commercial vehicle is offered in three variants, standard, mountain, and regional logistics version.

The development of methanol vehicles is an important measure in energy diversification and more efficiently utilize natural resources. Yuan Cheng methanol heavy trucks are equipped with M100 methanol engines which are more environment friendly than diesel whilst the sources of methanol are more diverse with it being derived cleanly from coal, natural gas, or even by recycling carbon dioxide. With the support of Geely Holding Group’s global R&D network and mature technologies, Yuan Cheng’s first methanol heavy truck is set to become a benchmark within its segment

Economical and Environment Friendly

Geely has been developing methanol fuel powertrains for 15 years and have full intellectual property rights on M100 methanol fuel power technologies. Yuan Cheng methanol heavy trucks is powered by a Weichai-based heavy duty engine with Geely methanol power technologies. The engine has a B10 lifetime rating of over 1 million kilometers and uses the same components as those from mainstream heavy truck manufacturers.

In terms of power performance, Yuan Cheng methanol heavy trucks uses a 12.54L large displacement engine with a maximum power of 460PS and can climb a maximum incline of 30°, comparable to current diesel models. In addition, it utilizes advanced technologies such as turbocharged intercoolers, closed-loop air-fuel ratio control, EGR cooling system, three-way catalytic converters, etc resulting in high performance, low fuel consumption, high reliability, and low emissions.

With standard operation, users of Yuan Cheng methanol heavy trucks will see significant savings of roughly 18% compared to diesel. Based on an annual operating distance of 150,000 km and the price of methanol at 2,500 RMB per ton, each year users will save more than 45,000 RMB.

Another benefit is to the environment as methanol fuel emissions is significantly lower than diesel. Yuan Cheng methanol heavy trucks meet and exceed China’s national VI emission standards.

Designed in Geely global design network, Yuan Cheng methanol heavy truck adopts an “intuitive” aesthetic design. The minimalist face highlights the trucks clean energy and utilitarian features such as a badge that lights up at night increasing visibility and non-stick material applied around the windshield, door handles, and side-view mirrors preventing mud from sticking to these commonly used points and improving safety in rain and snow.

Yuan Cheng methanol heavy truck structural frame meets European crash regulation ECE R29-03. In addition, cameras under the left and right side-view mirrors solve the problem of the huge blind spot resulting in the vehicle’s large body and length, adding an extra layer of safety for the driver and pedestrians.

SOURCE: Geely