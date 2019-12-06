Geely Automobile Holdings sales volume for November 2019 was 143,234 units

Geely Automobile Holding Limited (Group) announced announces that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of November 2019 was 143,234 units, an increase of approximately 1% from the same period last year and up approximately 10% from October 2019. Of the total sales volume in November 2019, 14,135 units were new energy and electrified vehicles* (NEVs), continuing its recovery trend from a monthly low of 4,476 units in July 2019. The Group’s exports volume was up around 2% year-on-year to 3,173 units in the month of November 2019. During the month of November 2019, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 140,061 units, an increase of around 1% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first eleven months of 2019 was 1,231,524 units, a decrease of approximately 13% from the same period last year, and achieving 91% of the Group’s revised full year sales volume target of 1,360,000 units in 2019.

The Spokesman of Geely Automobile said, “During the month of November 2019 the sales volumes of “New Emgrand” and “Vision” sedan were 18,557 units and 8,622 units, respectively. The sales volume of “Geely Boyue” was 22,166 units. The sales volume of “Emgrand GS”, its crossover SUV model, was 13,563 units. The sales volume of “Emgrand GL”, its A+ segment sedan model, was 6,883 units. The sales volume of “Vision SUV” was 10,653 units. The sales volume of the latest sedan model “Bin Rui” was 8,288 units. The sales volume of the latest SUV model “Bin Yue” was 12,875 units. The sales volume of the first MPV model “Jia Ji” was 3,178 units. The sales volume of the first high-end pure electric sedan model “Geometry A” was 2,456 units, a record high since the launch of the model in April 2019. The sales volume of the latest crossover SUV model “Xing Yue” was 3,809 units, another record high since the launch of the model in May 2019.”

Amongst the NEVs sold, the best-selling models were “Emgrand EV”, “Xing Yue MHEV”, “Jia Ji MHEV” and“Geometry A” in the month of November 2019, which together accounted for around 66% of the total sales volume of NEVs.

During the month of November 2019, the total sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles was 14,131 units, the highest monthly sales volume level over the past twelve months.

