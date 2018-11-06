Geely Automobile holdings limited sales volume for October 2018 reached 128,986 units Sales volume up 3% YOY

Geely Automobile Holdings Limited (‘Geely Automobile’/the ‘Group’)(Stock code: 175) announced that the total sales volume of the Group (including the sales volume of LYNK & CO-branded vehicles sold by the Group’s 50%-owned joint venture) for the month of October 2018 was 128,986 units, an increase of approximately 3% over the same period last year and up approximately 4% from September 2018. Of which, 8,101 units were new energy and electrified vehicles*Note (NEEVs). The Group’s exports volume was up around 76% year-on-year to 1,332 units in the month of October 2018. During the month of October 2018, the Group’s total sales volume in the China market was 127,654 units, an increase of around 3% from the same period last year. The total sales volume in the first ten months of 2018 was 1,265,844 units, an increase of approximately 33% from the same period last year, and achieving around 80% of the Group’s full year sales volume target of 1,580,000 units in 2018.

The Spokesman of Geely Automobile said, “During the month of October 2018, the sales volumes of “New Emgrand” and “Vision” sedan were 20,349 units and 11,200 units, respectively. The sales volume of “Geely Boyue” (吉利博越) was 20,247 units. The sales volume of “Emgrand GS” (帝豪GS), its crossover SUV model, was 12,025 units. The sales volume of “Emgrand GL” (帝豪GL), its A+ segment sedan model, was 12,857 units. The sales volume of “Vision SUV” (遠景SUV) was 10,090 units.”

Amongst the NEEVs sold, the best-selling models were “Emgrand EV” (帝豪EV), “Borui GE PHEV” (博瑞GE PHEV) and “Borui GE MHEV” (博瑞GE MHEV) in the month of October 2018, which together accounted for around 74% of the total sales volume of NEEVs.

During the month of October 2018, the sales volumes of “LYNK & CO 01”, “LYNK & CO 02” and “LYNK & CO 03”were 8,476 units, 5,766 units and 965 units, respectively.

Most of the Group’s newly launched models this year have been very well received: The latest new sedan model “Bin Rui” (繽瑞) recorded a very high sales volume of 7,580 units in its second month of sales in October 2018. While all the “LYNK & CO” vehicle models also achieved encouraging sale volume levels during the month.

The sales volume figures released are based on a more stringent recognition criterion, requiring all sales to be contracted, paid and delivered before it would be recognized. These figures, however, are preliminary figures and will be subject to changes and final confirmation.

*Note: For clarity, the new energy and electrified vehicles only included the electric vehicles (EVs), hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs), mild hybrid electric vehicles (MHEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles (PHEVs).

