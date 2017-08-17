Gaz Group and Rosseti will establish infrastructure for electrical transport

Today GAZ Group and RosSeti have signed an agreement on cooperation in application of modern vehicles for electricity networks of Russia. Vadim Sorokin, President of GAZ Group and Oleg Budarghin, CEO of RosSeti have signed the document. The signing has taken place at Yaroslavl Engine Plant of GAZ Group.

Under the agreement the companies intend to cooperate on renewal of automotive fleet for electricity supply network of the country. RosSeti has one of the largest in Russia fleets of commercial vehicles and has been a long-standing partner of GAZ Group. The Russian operator of energy networks operates more than 11 thous. GAZ vehicles. Today the need of structural units of RosSeti in new vehicles is several thousand vehicles.

GAZ Group produces a wide range of equipment for emergency response and installation works on electricity supply network sites, incl. heavy road conditions: autohydraulic hoists, truck loader cranes, service workshops and other special vehicles on the basis of light commercial vehicles Gazelle Next, Gazelle Business and Sobol, medium trucks Gazon Next, heavy trucks Ural Next.

Cooperation of the companies also involves expanding the range of diesel-generator units (DGU) based on engines of Yaroslavl Engine Plant of GAZ Group, taking into account future needs of RosSeti. YaMZ-engine based DGUs are used as basic, standby or emergency power sources. Scope of their application is vast: power supply of private houses, summer communities and workers’ settlements, production and warehouse areas. DSUs are also used for power supply of locomotives, dump trucks, bracings, etc.

The companies have also agreed on development of new models of highly environmentally friendly vehicles, incl. hybrid vehicles and electric transport, and plan to cooperate in establishing the infrastructure for electric transport operation in RF regions. Today GAZ Group is a leading manufacturer of vehicles with an electrical drive: it is the first company in Russia that has developed an E-bus and carried out its longest in the country tests on real routes of Moscow when the E-bus passed 13 thous. km and carried more than 25 thous. passengers. GAZ Group has also created a unified electrical platform for the whole lineup of Gazelle Next vehicles, on which base it is possible to manufacture dropside trucks, vans and minibuses.

Oleg Budarghin, CEO of RosSeti:

– The agreement signed today is based on traditions of our relationship with GAZ Group and contributes to its further development. Our most important task is to ensure continuous power supply of consumers and GAZ Group vehicles substantially helps us in it. We will expand our cooperation both on the basis of updating an already existing fleet of special equipment and vehicles, and developing backup power systems. Talking about transport of the future, it should be noted that RosSeti and GAZ Group today can join and provide the best possible conditions for speedy development of electric transport system in Russia.

Vadim Sorokin, GAZ Group President:

– GAZ Group and RosSeti have long-term cooperation. Thousands of vehicles, produced by our company are operated in electricity supply networks of our country. Today GAZ Group is ready to provide RosSeti with transport of new generation that allows achieving maximum efficiency when solving any tasks. In addition, we now turn to a new level of cooperation: the company RosSeti, that is now one of the leaders in Russia in implementation of innovative technologies, becomes an infrastructure partner of GAZ Group in developing electric transport system in RF regions. We plan to jointly develop the most optimal charging solutions considering specifics and transport needs of the country regions that are ready to implement electric transport.

*Automotive World is not responsible for the content of this news release.