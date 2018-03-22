Garmin introduces advanced driver assistance features for professional truck drivers with its newest dēzl series

Garmin International, Inc., a unit of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ: GRMN), today announced an exciting new generation of 7-inch truck navigators – the dēzl™780 LMT-S model and the premium dēzlCam™ 785 LMT-S that boasts a dash cam with cutting-edge advanced1 driver assistance features2 for truck drivers. Both navigators are designed to help big rig drivers stay connected, alert, and on track during long hours of service thanks to new built-in Wi-Fi® and free live services3 for traffic, weather, truck parking, and more.

“For the very first time, the trucking industry will have the ability to receive advanced camera-assisted warnings from their truck navigator,” said Dan Bartel, Garmin vice president of global consumer sales. “Road safety has always been a priority for Garmin, which is why we’re pleased to introduce features that can warn truckers of potential incidents.”

The all-in-one dēzlCam 785 adds the built-in dash cam4 to automatically record the drive and save video files of detected incidents. The dash cam provides advanced driver assistance features, such as forward collision and lane departure warnings, to encourage safer driving behavior.

Featuring high-resolution 7-inch displays with powered magnetic mounts, the dēzl series pairs with the new subscription-free Garmin eLog™ compliant ELD5 to wirelessly control, view, and record Hours of Service on the dēzl navigator’s display. What’s more, the Garmin eLog app is preloaded into the dēzl 780 and dēzlCam 785 navigators, eliminating the need of smartphones or tablets to complete the FMCSA-compliant solution. The modernized feature-set adds built-in Wi-Fi for truckers to easily update software, maps, and points of interest (POIs) without needing to use a computer. By downloading the free Smartphone Link app, truck drivers will also receive free live services for traffic and weather updates in addition to time-saving live parking information that finds available 18-wheeler parking spaces at truck stops. TripAdvisor® allows owners to easily see ratings for travel POIs along the haul, such as restaurants, hotels and attractions. The Dispatch and Track feature is beneficial as an easy route monitoring solution that lets dispatchers send text messages and addresses to truck drivers while tracking their routes.

Core navigation features from the new dēzl series include custom truck routing6 options based on the size, load, and weight of the truck. Helpful route warnings provide alerts for upcoming hazards such as bridge heights, weight limits, sharp curves, and steep grades. The new dēzl series also offers voice control, while Bluetooth® technology is available for hands-free calling7, and smart notifications on the dēzl’s display. The dēzl series arrives preloaded with detailed maps of North America8, millions of new and popular points of interest thanks to Foursquare® data, as well as a preloaded directory of Truck and Trailer Services, an important feature that gives truck drivers the ability to filter truck stops by brand or amenity – “Flying J” or “Showers,” for example. Break planning has been simplified on the new dēzl series with on-screen break notifications in conjunction with recommended trucker-friendly stops like restaurants or upcoming rest areas along the route.

In addition to pairing with the Garmin eLog compliant ELD, the new dēzl navigators are compatible with the Garmin BC™ 35 Wireless Backup Camera (sold separately) for customers to easily see behind their truck when in reverse.

The dēzl 780 LMT-S has a suggested retail price of $399.99 and the dēzlCam 785 LMT-S is $499.99. Both devices are expected to be available in June. For more information, visit garmin.com/dezl.

The Garmin dēzl 780 LMT-S and the dēzlCam 785 LMT-S are the latest from the consumer automotive segment of Garmin, the leading worldwide provider of portable navigation devices for automobiles, motorcycles and trucks. The company’s user-friendly navigation solutions have innovative features that provide time- and fuel-saving benefits to meet the demands of everyday driving.

For decades, Garmin has pioneered new GPS navigation, advancements with camera solutions, wireless devices and applications that are designed for people who live an active lifestyle. Garmin serves five primary business units, including automotive, aviation, fitness, marine, and outdoor recreation. For more information, visit Garmin’s virtual pressroom at garmin.com/newsroom, contact the Media Relations department at 913-397-8200, or follow us at facebook.com/garmin,twitter.com/garmin, or youtube.com/garmin.

1dēzlCam 785 only.

2Certain conditions may impair the warning function; visit Garmin.com/warnings for details.

3To access Garmin Live Services, you must download the Smartphone Link app to your compatible Bluetooth® and GPS-enabled smartphone (sold separately); see Garmin.com/spl for details.

4Notice: Some jurisdictions regulate or prohibit use of a dash cam. It is your responsibility to know and comply with applicable laws and rights to privacy in jurisdictions where you plan to use this device.

5Garmin eLog compliant ELD is sold separately.

6Not available in all areas. Entering your truck’s profile characteristics does not guarantee your truck’s characteristics will be accounted for in all route suggestions. Always defer to all posted road signs and road conditions.

7Requires Bluetooth®-enabled smartphone (sold separately).

8Map coverage includes preloaded street maps for the United States, Mexico, Canada, Puerto Rico, U.S. Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands and Bahamas.

