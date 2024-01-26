Fuso’s all-electric light-duty eCanter truck introduced in Hong Kong; first Asian market launch outside Japan

Hong Kong to be the first Asian market to receive the new all-electric eCanter light-duty truck

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO: Karl Deppen) is pleased to announce that the all-electric eCanter truck has officially begun sales in Hong Kong in January 2024.

It marks the first overseas release of the new generation eCanter in the Asian market outside of Japan, highlighting FUSO’s strong commitment to the electric truck market in Hong Kong and its significant step towards meeting the increasingly critical standards of eco-friendly freight transport.

The vehicle is available for purchase in 3 models with 7 variants, covering a gross vehicle weight (GVW) of 5 to 8.55 tons. Exported out of the MFTBC Kawasaki Plant as BU (built-up) trucks, they will be locally fitted with various body applications to cover diverse business needs. The trucks will also be installed with advanced features such as Active Sideguard Assist 1.0 and Active Attention Assist, to support driver and pedestrian safety in Hong Kong, which is one of the most densely populated urban areas in the world.

The eCanter will be distributed in Hong Kong by Universal Cars Limited, the exclusive partner of MFTBC since 1976.

Hong Kong is currently operating on Euro VI emissions standards for trucks and has set forth its roadmap toward carbon neutrality before 2050. As transportation makes up approximately 20% of carbon emissions in the city, the popularization of electric vehicles such as the eCanter is expected to contribute significantly to carbon neutrality. To push the uptake of electric commercial vehicles, the Hong Kong government has set up a $1.1 billion (HKD) New Energy Transport Fund to subsidize their integration into existing fleets*. The eCanter is expected to be on the list of eligible vehicles that qualify for government subsidies. With the support of local policies, customer interest in electric transport solutions can be expected to grow in future years.

*as of January 2024

SOURCE: Fuso