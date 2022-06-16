FUSO achieves fleet deal of 250 trucks in Zimbabwe

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation is pleased to announce the signing of a large fleet deal in Zimbabwe

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (Headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture, President and CEO: Karl Deppen, hereafter “MFTBC”) is pleased to announce the signing of a large fleet deal in Zimbabwe. With the agreement, 250 FUSO trucks will be integrated into the fleet operated by Baker’s Inn, a major brand of baked goods. The first 50 vehicles for Baker’s Inn were delivered to the customer in May 2022 by general distributor ZIMOCO in a handover ceremony hosted at their sales office in Harare.

Baker’s Inn is a brand of baked goods with a considerable footprint in retailers across Zimbabwe, Zambia, and Kenya. The company also operates over 50 quick service locations offering freshly made bread, doughnuts, and cakes. The first batch of 50 light-duty Canter trucks handed over in May will support Baker’s Inn’s plans of widening its distribution network. The vehicles will run throughout diverse regions of Zimbabwe delivering bread from production factories. The handovers of the remaining 200 vehicles are expected to take place over the next couple of years. Baker’s Inn is replacing its fleet just as the business is aiming to expand its bread production, in response to growing consumer demand.

The Canter trucks provided to Baker’s Inn are assembled at the Daimler Truck Southern Africa (DTSA) Assembly plant in East London, South Africa with CKD kits sent from MFTBC in Kawasaki, Japan. Other FUSO vehicle in the local lineup, such as the FA and FI medium-duty trucks or the TV heavy-duty model, are sent as CKD packages from the Daimler India Commercial Vehicles plant in Oragadam, India. A major production hub manufacturing a wide range of commercial vehicles, DTSA is essential in providing FUSO trucks, Mercedes-Benz trucks and Mercedes-Benz buses to customers in regional economies. The Zimbabwean government has focused on industrialization and increasing its exports to contribute to its goals of becoming a middle income economy within the decade, according to its Vision 2030. With its selection of robust FUSO trucks, MFTBC hopes to contribute further to Zimbabwean businesses and the country’s future development.

SOURCE: Fuso