Fuel economy and CO2 figures announced for revolutionary Mazda Skyactiv-X engine

Making its debut in the All-New Mazda3, Mazda’s ground-breaking Skyactiv-X engine will go on sale in the autumn. Featuring Mazda’s unique Spark Plug Controlled Compression Ignition (SPCCI) technology, the 2.0 litre, four-cylinder Skyactiv-X engine is the world’s first commercial petrol unit to combine the spark ignition of a petrol engine with the compression ignition of a diesel.

Providing drivers with the free-revving performance of a petrol engine and the superior response of a diesel, the Skyactiv-X engine will have a maximum power output of 180PS and 224Nm of torque. Skyactiv-X achieves outstanding, WLTP-measured fuel economy of up to 52.3mpg and produces CO2 emissions from just 96g/km* – depending on transmission and wheel size.

The All-New Mazda3 Skyactiv-X is also equipped with Mazda M Hybrid technology, fitted as standard. The intelligent 24V mild-hybrid system minimises fuel consumption, increasing fuel economy and lowering emissions by recycling energy recovered during deceleration that powers an electric motor that assists the engine.

The All-New Mazda3 Skyactiv-X engine will be available on both the hatchback and saloon models later this year, with a choice of six-speed Skyactiv-MT manual or six-speed Skyactiv-Drive automatic transmissions. The Mazda i-Activ all-wheel-drive system will be available on the All-New Mazda3 Skyactiv-X Hatchback. Full UK specification and pricing details of the All-New Mazda3 Skyactiv-X will be announced next month.

SOURCE: Mazda