Free2move reveals their new signature : ” Move with your time ”

Launched in 2016, the Free2move brand deploys today its new brand signature. The new identity of Free2move reflects its brand’s DNA, which is to “simply mobility for all its customers”. This brand’s evolution is a new step after five years of continuing growth.

Positive and optimistic, the new Free2move signature reaffirms its brand’s values and commitment to embody a brand focused on its customers mobility needs:

Fresh: embody the well-being

embody the well-being Dynamic: permanently evolving and one-step ahead

This new take on brand identity embraces the concept of the Mobility Hub, highlighted by the circles in the Free2move logo. At the same time, giving a new dynamic to the brand, it clarifies the three customer universes by taking into account the changing mobility needs: the green is used to symbolize the growing importance of sustainable mobility and the transition to electric cars. It comes to enrich the already existing gradient representing both professional and private customers.

“I am delighted to reveal this new identity and positioning for our brand. It reflects both who we are today and who we aspire to be tomorrow. Positive and optimistic, Free2move aims to embody a brand resolutely focused on the mobility of its customers. It is reaffirming its position as the leader in the digital transformation of the mobility sector, creating sustainable value for all,” describes Philippe Brun, Director Global Marketing and of Communication, Free2move.

Finally, this new identity further reinforces the “Tech-Focused” and “User Centric” values embraced by Free2move and keeps its promise to simplify mobility for its customers.

Free2move is constantly reinventing itself and developing to meet the needs of its private and professional customers, in Europe and the United States: Move with your time.

SOURCE: Free2move