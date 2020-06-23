Free2Move deploys Car On Demand, its car subscription offer

An offer without commitment on the move

Need to have a vehicle for several months, with no commitment on duration and within a controlled budget, users have confirmed their interest for this new offer.

For individual customers, Free2Move Car On Demand is an alternative to buying a car or leasing one thanks to an e-commerce solution adapted to their mobility needs for a few months.

“I often have to move for professional reasons. Car On Demand offers me the flexibility I needed for the car. I can change my vehicle every year and I can stop and resume the subscription at any time. I couldn’t find a better one.” Axel P.

As for professional customers starting up new activities with reduced visibility on the business, the no-obligation offer provides flexibility to accompany them on a monthly basis and easier management.

“With this solution I was able to respond to a 7-month peak in activity that lasted several months for several employees. I did not find this simplicity and flexibility in the medium term.” Bernard L. SME Fleet manager

Associated services for an all-inclusive package

With more than 2,000 vehicles available and 50 versions of the Peugeot, Citroën, DS Automobiles and Opel brands, Free2Move offers a catalogue of recent cars with electric and combustion engines at the best prices. Online subscription to the service includes:

One change of vehicle per year offered

Maintenance, including inspections and servicing of the vehicle

7/7 assistance in the event of a breakdown, accident or a simple question

Contactless delivery and pick-up at the desired address

And to simplify administrative procedures, Car On Demand offers a single monthly invoice for all related services.

Car On Demand expands the Free2Move brand’s mobility offer in France, which includes carsharing, short, medium and long-term rental, access to charging stations, parking and connected fleet management.

SOURCE: PSA Group