Free2move boosts car sharing fleet with Fiat 500e in Berlin, Cologne and Düsseldorf and launches the digital charging experience

A significant expansion of Free2move electric vehicles fleet in Germany

Free2move, a global leader in mobility services, is proud to announce an important milestone in its mobility services: a significant expansion of electric vehicles (EV) in the German fleet. Furthermore users can now enjoy a fully digital charging experience thanks to the innovative feature that is now live on the Free2move customer app, enhancing the convenience of electric vehicle usage.

This development marks the first introduction of around 300 Fiat 500e in Berlin, Köln, and Düsseldorf, expanding the Free2move fleet, reinforcing commitment to sustainable mobility solutions, and representing a step toward a greener future. The fleet expansion is currently in progress, ensuring greater accessibility to EVs for users in key German cities.

Fiat 500e: symbol of Italian creativity, designed for today’s mobility demands in ‘Dolce Vita’s style

Electric mobility is gaining popularity, especially in urban areas. With the launch of the Fiat 500e in the car sharing fleet, customers now have access to an iconic brand with a sustainable mission, aligned with today’s mobility demands. This allows users to explore and enjoy the benefits of electric mobility without limitations. The Fiat 500e stands out with its iconic design and ’Dolce Vita’ style. Its interior combines style and comfort, featuring a sleek cockpit, ergonomic seats, and an advanced infotainment system with a 10.25-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, the vehicle is equipped with a range of safety features, including lane departure warning, automatic emergency braking, and adaptive cruise control.

Digital charging, a seamless and user-friendly experience in the app

Free2move first launched digital charging in Paris in late July 2024, bringing an enhanced and seamless charging experience to EV users, and the aim is to expand it to all cities where Free2move offers electric vehicles.

Compared to the previous charging method, digital charging offers several key benefits: an effortless in-app experience, eliminating the need for physical charging cards. Users can now view charging stations directly in the app, including real-time port availability, connector types, and maximum power. Additionally, by displaying station locations on the map, drivers can easily plan where to park and end their rental while charging, reducing parking stress. This update also increases the number of accessible charging stations, making electric mobility more convenient than ever.

“This expansion highlights Free2move’s commitment to delivering innovative mobility solutions and driving the shift to electric transportation. We’re excited to see our users enjoy the benefits of this efficient technology and easy-to-use charging experience” says Lotfi Louez, co-CEO at Free2move.

SOURCE: Stellantis