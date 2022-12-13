Free2move and Share Now join forces on mobile apps in Paris and Madrid

Free2move, worldwide mobility leader, and Share Now, market leader and pioneer of free-floating car sharing in Europe, announce the reinforcement of their two applications in Paris and Madrid for the car sharing activity

Following the acquisition of Share Now in July, Free2move is entering a key stage in the process of synergising the two brands. Thanks to successful team work, customers will benefit from an improved offer in Paris and Madrid, where both companies operate.

As of today, all Share Now vehicles will be integrated into the Free2move app. This will allow Free2move customers to reserve and book a Share Now car by the minute or for different hour packages – easily via the Free2move app. This deep integration is the first part of the harmonization of the Free2move and Share Now car-sharing services in Paris and Madrid. Another part of this process is the alignment of the two fleets. By the end of the first quarter of 2023, both fleets are expected to be completely matched so that customers of both services can enjoy the same vehicles.

Optimized fleet, electrified and bookable in both applications

The fleet will be aligned with B2C and B2B customers’ usage coming from both applications, allowing longer and more comfortable trips. It will be composed exclusively of modern and electrified vehicles. The new cars will be co-branded with the claim “Share Now Joins Free2move” to show the new alliance to the customers and the public. In Paris, customers will benefit from the new Peugeot e-208 and Fiat 500e, and in Madrid the Fiat 500e will be added to the existing Jeep ® Renegade Hybrid and Peugeot e208.

“I am very proud of this first concretization of the Share Now integration, which demonstrates our capacity to focus together on a common goal to nurture our customers by offering them a wider range of services and cars to satisfy their varied mobility needs, in a profitable way” says Brigitte Courtehoux, Free2move CEO. “This new synergy between both applications allow us to be even more attractive to our current users and reach more customers, with our new vehicles.”

SOURCE: Stellantis