Free2move accelerates on the strategic market of van and truck rental in Europe

Free2move is an international leader in mobility and structures its service offering around all types of rental needs. Van and truck rental is one of them. In order to provide the best and complete rental experience to its customers worldwide, Free2move has acquired the first metasearch for van and truck rental Comparateur-location-utilitaire.fr with the aim to expand and improve its rental services of commercial vehicles to private customers and B2B clients.

Simpler rental mobility thanks to metasearch

Since 2012, Comparateur-location-utilitaire.fr has been the pioneer in France to compare the price of van rental in a fragmented market. It has become the leading van rental comparison website in France, giving access to 6 000 listed agencies in France via more than 18 partners. With the highest number of van rental partners in France, meaning the widest inventory, the metasearch provides the best-in-class live technology in its field by accessing live prices and availability via direct supplier connections. The price comparison has also just launched an electric van rental page that displays results of electric vehicles only, making it the first van rental metasearch to offer such a feature.

This move will accelerate the development of light Commercial vehicles rentals in France but also in Italy, Spain, UK where the website has just launched its international versions. The international presence of Free2move will accelerate the metasearch expansion.

“Our synergies are going to be very dynamic as we move forward in the van rental market. Comparateur-location-utilitaire.fr has been Free2move’s partner for a long time and this partnership is continuously growing. It made sense to proceed with a financial synergy with a safe bet that metasearches will keep on thriving in the near future. The frontier between metasearches and any travel players is nowadays very little which facilitates the compatibility of this type of acquisition. It also onboards new people with high experience and bring added value.” Free2move General Manager of Business.

The service’s efficiency will be further enhanced by Free2move connection with the Stellantis group, European leader of light Commercial vehicles, ensuring a great number of dealers as future Free2move agencies of the Stellantis brands. As part of the Dare Forward 2030 strategic plan, Stellantis announced plans to grow seven accretive businesses, including mobility, under the Free2move brand. Over the next decade, Stellantis intends to expand Free2move’s presence worldwide, growing it to 15 million active users and achieve net revenues of €2.8 billion.

Finally, to support its progressive growth as an innovative mobility solutions marketplace, Free2move is now recruiting digital marketing experts to join its team in order to keep offering the best services to its clients.

SOURCE: Stellantis