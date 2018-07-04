Forget the heatwave, awards are raining on new Ford Fiesta

The all-new Ford Fiesta continues to be popular with both the buying public and the motoring media, as it celebrates another prestigious industry award.

Fiesta has won Auto Express magazine’s Supermini of the Year award, capping off a highly-successful first half of 2018 for Britain’s favourite car.

The latest win for Fiesta is the eighth this year, having already been declared Car of the Year and Best Small Car by Carbuyer.co.uk, sister site to Auto Express.

More than 50,000 new Fiestas have found homes on British driveways this year, with buyers loving its value, comfort and ride, as well as over a dozen safety and driver assist technologies including automatically halting the car in the event of a pedestrian stepping into its path.

Andy Barratt, Ford of Britain chairman and managing director, said: “As best-selling car for over 10 years, us Brits have truly taken the Ford Fiesta to our hearts. The pressure was on to deliver a replacement which would continue Fiesta’s reign – which Ford has done and Auto Express has recognised.”

The new Fiesta ST just on sale promises to raise the bar for supermini hot hatches, with 200PS generated by its all-new, three-cylinder, 1.5-litre EcoBoost engine and handling to match thanks to three selectable Drive Modes.

The Fiesta Active offers a muscular new look, literally raising the Fiesta above the crowd. SUV-inspired styling includes roof rails, wider wheel arches, and distinctive 17” alloy wheels.

Whether a sports ST, Active crossover, luxury Vignale or other model in the new Fiesta range, all come with the highest five-star Euro NCAP rating thanks to its lane-keeping alert, seatbelt minder and speed limiter for when taken out by inexperienced drivers.

