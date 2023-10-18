Ford named one of 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens for the second year in a row, ranking highest among automotive companies

Ford today was named one of 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens for a second year in a row, coming in at No. 18 overall, No. 5 for human rights and No. 11 in environment

Ford today was named one of 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens for a second year in a row, coming in at No. 18 overall, No. 5 for human rights and No. 11 in environment. The prestigious annual ranking recognizes outstanding environmental, social and governance (ESG) transparency and performance among the 1,000 largest U.S. public companies. Ford is the highest ranked company in the automotive category.

“Ford’s strong ESG performance, especially in relation to environmental sustainability and human rights, is a reflection of our overall corporate purpose: to build a better world where every person is free to move and pursue their dreams,” said Cynthia Williams, Ford global director, sustainability, homologation and compliance . “We’re honored to be highlighted on 3BL’s 100 Best Corporate Citizens list again this year and are inspired to be recognized for the progress we are making.”

The 100 Best Corporate Citizens ranking is based on 184 ESG factors in seven pillars: climate change, employee relations, environment, governance, human rights, stakeholders and society, and ESG performance. Using a methodology developed by 3BL, all Russell 1000 Index companies are researched by ISS ESG, the responsible investment research arm of Institutional Shareholder Services. To compile the ranking, corporate data and information is obtained from publicly available sources only, rather than questionnaires or company submissions. This year, Ford ranked highly in the human rights, environment and climate change pillars, and the company also showed significant progress over last year in governance and ESG performance overall.

“U.S. companies play an important role in providing solutions to our greatest societal challenges, including climate and the unfolding humanitarian crises at home and abroad,” said Dave Armon, CEO of 3BL. “The 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 are answering the call by demonstrating the value of leadership and transparency around ESG topics. They are setting ambitious goals, outlining robust strategies for achieving them, disclosing data to measure progress, and accounting for all stakeholders in business decisions.”

In addition to the 3BL 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023, Ford also ranked #12 on the LexisNexis® Top 100 List, which recognized companies for exceptional contributions advancing innovation in global sustainability earlier this year. For access to the complete 100 Best Corporate Citizens of 2023 ranking and methodology visit: https://100best.3blmedia.com/

SOURCE: Ford