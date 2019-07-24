Ford honors Yanfeng Automotive Interiors at 21st annual world excellence awards

Yanfeng Automotive Interiors (YFAI) was recognized as a top-performing global supplier at the 21st annual Ford World Excellence Awards. YFAI was presented with an Aligned Business Framework World Excellence Award by Hau Thai-Tang, Ford chief product development and purchasing officer and Linda Cash, Ford vice president, quality and new model programs.

“Being one of five suppliers globally to receive an Aligned Business Framework World Excellence Award from Ford is truly an honor for the entire Yanfeng Automotive Interiors team,” said Steve Meszaros, CEO of YFAI. “This award is the result of YFAI’s focus and commitment to providing Ford with quality products, value and innovation in all that we do.”

“Ford’s annual World Excellence Awards recognize our top-performing suppliers for their contributions to our success,” said Hau Thai-Tang. “Suppliers like Yanfeng Automotive Interiors play an instrumental role in helping us achieve our vision of being the most trusted mobility company.”

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in 10 categories, including:

Quality, sustainability, safe and smart categories for suppliers that demonstrate leadership in Ford’s primary brand pillars

Aligned business framework for suppliers that most exemplify the framework’s principles, with an emphasis on quality, value and innovation

Special recognition for suppliers that delivered results exceeding expectations

Diverse supplier of the year and supplier diversity development corporation of the year to honor suppliers that excel in integrating diversity into their organization and business process

Gold and silver for supplier manufacturing sites demonstrating superior quality, delivery and cost performance throughout the year

SOURCE: Yanfeng Automotive Interiors