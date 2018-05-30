Ford honors Dürr Assembly Products at 20th Annual World Excellence Awards

Dürr was recognized as a top-performing global supplier for Ford Motor Company at the 20th annual Ford World Excellence Awards. Only 88 companies were selected as finalists from thousands of Ford suppliers globally.

Dürr Assembly Products GmbH was presented with an Aligned Business Framework World Excellence Award by Ford Motor Company’s Joe Hinrichs, executive vice president and president, global operations, and Hau Thai-Tang, executive vice president, product development and purchasing.

„We are happy to contribute to Ford’s success with our smart technologies in the field of end-of-line testing. The innovative project at Ford Saarlouis on human-machine collaboration in the area of fog lamp adjustment was a prime example of excellent teamwork”, said Roland Spieß, CEO of Dürr Assembly Products in Püttlingen, Germany. Bruno Welsch, Head of Dürr’s US subsidiary in Southfield, MI, underlined: „We are very proud of this third Ford Award in a row for a company in the Dürr Group. It illustrates the long-standing and partnership-based business relationship between Ford and Dürr since 1976“.

“Our World Excellence awards recognize the outstanding achievements of Ford Motor Company’s top-performing suppliers around the world,” said Thai-Tang. “Suppliers like Dürr are key to Ford’s continued success as we work towards our goal of becoming world’s most trusted mobility company.”

Honorees were recognized for achieving the highest levels of global excellence in a variety of categories, including:

Primary Brand Pillars – quality, green, safe and smart

Aligned Business Framework principles focused on quality, delivery, value and innovation

Lincoln Luxury

Supplier Diversity Development

The award ceremony took place on May 17 at the Henry Ford Museum in Dearborn, Michigan.

The Dürr Group is one of the world’s leading mechanical and plant engineering firms with extensive expertise in automation and digitization/Industry 4.0. Products, systems and services offered by the Group enable highly efficient manufacturing processes in different industries. Dürr supplies sectors like the automotive industry, mechanical engineering, chemical, pharmaceutical and woodworking industries. The company has 92 business locations in 31 countries. The Group generated sales of € 3.71 billion in 2017. Dürr has around 15,000 employees and operates in the market with five divisions:

Paint and Final Assembly Systems: paint shops and final assembly systems for the automotive industry

Application Technology: robot technologies for the automated application of paint, sealants and adhesives

Clean Technology Systems: exhaust-air purification systems and energy efficiency technology

Measuring and Process Systems: balancing equipment as well as assembly, testing and filling technology

Woodworking Machinery and Systems: machinery and equipment for the woodworking industry

