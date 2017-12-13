Five-star safety for new Kia Stinger and Stonic

The new Kia Stinger gran turismo and Kia Stonic compact crossover have been awarded the highest-possible collision safety ratings by Euro NCAP. Both vehicles achieved the full five-star rating from Euro NCAP, with every Stinger model qualifying for the rating, and all Stonic models fitted with Kia’s Advanced Driver Assistance Pack.*

The independent safety testing organisation awarded the Stinger 93 per cent for adult occupant protection, 81 per cent for child occupant protection, 78 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 82 per cent in the ‘Safety Assist’ category. Fitted with Kia’s Advanced Driving Assistance Pack, the Stonic was awarded 93 per cent for adult protection, 84 per cent for child occupant protection, 71 per cent for pedestrian protection, and 59 per cent in the ‘Safety Assist’ category.

The scores are underpinned by the vehicles’ Advanced High Strength Steel bodyshells, paired with standard-fit airbags (six in the Stonic and seven in the Stinger) and a wide array of passive and high-tech active safety features.

Euro NCAP praised both cars for their passenger compartments remaining stable in the event of a collision, with high levels of protection for passengers of different statures in every seat. For the Stinger in particular, passengers were well protected from whiplash, while the effects of pedestrian impact were reduced by an active deployable bonnet. Autonomous Emergency Braking (AEB) helped both the Stinger and Stonic to avoid all impacts during testing for the ‘Safety Assist’ category.**

High-tech active safety features

The Stinger is available with Kia’s latest advanced driver assistance systems, while every car is equipped as standard with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC). Other standard safety features available include: Autonomous Emergency Braking; Lane Keep Assist System; Speed Limit Information Function; Hill-start Assist Control; Active Bonnet System; Emergency Stop Signalling and High Beam Assist. The ‘GT-Line S’ and ’GT S’ variants are additionally equipped with Blind Spot Detection with Rear Cross Traffic Alert.

The Stinger is also fitted as standard with an innovative Driver Attention Warning (DAW) system to combat distracted or drowsy driving. The system monitors several inputs from the vehicle and the driver, and sounds a warning chime and displays a graphic in the instrument binnacle if it senses a lapse in concentration from the driver.

Advanced Driver Assistance technologies available in the Stonic include: Autonomous Emergency Braking with pedestrian recognition; Lane Departure Warning System with Driver Attention Warning & High Beam Assist. Lane Keeping Assist System will also be available to Stonic buyers from the middle of 2018. The Stonic is equipped as standard with Vehicle Stability Management (VSM) and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

On-sale now with Kia’s 7-Year, 100,000 mile warranty

The Kia Stinger and Stonic are now on-sale in the UK. The Stinger is available in rear-wheel drive with a range of petrol and diesel engines. Its high-performance 3.3-litre twin-turbocharged V6 petrol engine makes it the most powerful and fastest-accelerating production Kia ever. All engines are paired with an eight-speed automatic transmission.

The Stonic is powered by a range of Kia’s most advanced petrol and diesel engines, designed to maximise mechanical efficiency, performance, and handling enjoyment. Every engine in the Stonic range is paired as standard with a manual transmission.

Like every Kia model, the Stinger and Stonic are both backed by the brand’s unique seven-year/100,000 mile warranty.

