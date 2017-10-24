Five awards for Daimler Buses at the “Busworld” in Kortrijk, Belgium

Daimler Buses has been honoured with five awards at the “Busworld” international trade show in Kortrijk, Belgium (20 – 25 October 2017). The panel of judges for the Busworld Awards, formerly European Coach & Bus Week (ECW), made two awards each to the Mercedes-Benz Tourismo M and Citaro hybrid. The Setra S 516 HD touring coach from the ComfortClass received the 2018 sustainability award from an international panel of judges for the “Sustainable Bus Award”.

Citaro hybrid wins “Grand Award Bus” and “Safety Label”

Daimler Buses can celebrate winning two awards for the Citaro hybrid, which made its debut at Europe’s largest bus trade show “Busworld Europe 2017”. The vehicle, which, along with its equally new electrohydraulic steering, has reduced its fuel consumption by up to 8.5 percent, was the winner of the “Grand Award Bus” and the “Safety Label”. Daimler Buses optionally offers hybrid technology worldwide for a wide range of urban buses with diesel and gas engines.

Mercedes-Benz Tourismo M wins prize for design and safety

The Tourismo M is just the answer for those customers who require many seats, a large luggage bay and maximum economic efficiency from a vehicle with just two axles. With a length of 12.9 m, the high-decker offers one row of seats more than the 12.14 metre long Tourismo. In Kortrijk, the classic touring coach, which is also suitable for service on long-distance routes, was awarded the “Design Label” and the “Safety Label”.

Touring coach of the Setra ComfortClass impresses with its sustainability

The Setra S 516 HD was another winner at Busworld. In the view of the international panel of judges for the “Sustainable Bus Award” in the Coach category, the two-axle vehicle represents new trends in bus tourism. The touring coach from the Setra ComfortClass won the sustainability award launched by the Italian magazine “Autobus” together with Germany’s “Busfahrt” and “Mobilité Magazine” from France. In the eyes of the judges, the eco-friendly Euro VI powertrain impressed with its economic efficiency and excellent comfort. In addition, the vehicle, from the Setra ComfortClass 500 unveiled in 2012, affords drivers and passengers maximum safety with state-of-the-art assistance systems.

Ulrich Bastert, Head of Marketing, Sales and Customer Services Daimler Buses, was delighted that both Daimler Buses brands were prizewinners in different categories: “We’re very proud to have received high recognition from internationally renowned bus experts in the areas of design, safety and efficiency. That’s because, when developing our products and services, we focus on people and the environment. For this reason, our brands, spurred on by these awards, will continue in future to set standards in the areas of economic efficiency and the environment.”