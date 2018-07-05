First Schaeffler light commercial vehicles catalogue for the Automotive Aftermarket with all brands

Cost-optimized repair solutions that can be installed quickly are a high priority for fleet operators and managers. To support efficient repair, Schaeffler is bundling its entire portfolio for the fast-growing light commercial vehicle (LCV) segment for the first time in a single, multi-brand catalogue. Aftermarket professionals will find all important information about transmission, engine and chassis parts here, for over 65 product categories, in seven languages.

Thousands of kilometers operating in stop-and-go urban traffic, driving through pot holes and over curbs and carrying heavy loads – under constant pressure to deliver on time. LCVs are more popular than ever, and an indispensable part of the daily business. With an estimated annual growth of eight percent, LCVs represent the fastest-growing vehicle segment and are the backbone of the commercial transport industry. These vehicles must deliver the ultimate in mobility every day, under toughest conditions. Hence, they are subject to more wear and tear leading to a higher repair effort compared to passenger cars.

Multi-brand portfolio in a single catalogue

Fast and easy repair of LCVs using repair solutions tailor-made to the needs of fleet operators and transport companies – this is what Schaeffler offers under its LuK, INA, FAG, and Ruville brands. For the very first time Schaeffler repair solutions, from all four product brands, have been collected into a single catalogue. This truly comprehensive reference work includes about 2,200 vehicle applications and focuses on the 35 most important LCV models in the European market, from 15 manufacturers. For example, it comprises the cross-brand portfolio for the Ford Transit, Mercedes-Benz Sprinter and VW Transporter, which represent a major part of the LCV segment today. The catalogue lists over 3,000 articles, among them the LuK GearBOX for transmission repair, the LuK DMF with Impact Torque Limiter, the FAG Wheel Bearing repair solution as well as steering and suspension parts.

A clear and systematic catalogue organization allows a quick search for the right spare parts. All the information is available in seven languages. For the first time Russian and Polish are included, due to the growing importance of these two LCV markets. The other five languages are English, German, Spanish, French, and Italian.

