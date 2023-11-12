First place for AVL DiTEST at Austria’s Leading Companies

The vehicle diagnostics and measurement technology specialist achieved first place at the Styrian ALC awards in the Big Player category

Graz, Austria, October, 2023: The Austria’s Leading Companies (ALC) Awards were held this year on 10 October. Organised by PwC, KSV1870 and DiePresse, the ALC has been one of Austria’s most respected commercial awards ceremonies for 25 years. Recipients of the awards come from all sectors and are decided on the basis of objective and fact-based financial criteria, including growth and liquidity figures as well as the last three annual financial statements. In the first round, ALC awards are given to the top-performing companies in each province in three different categories. AVL DiTEST achieved first place in the highly sought-after “Big Player” category (large organisations: companies with turnover in excess of 50 million euros) and therefore progresses to the national awards ceremony in November.

Strategic vision

AVL DiTEST is a vehicle diagnostics and measurement technology specialist that offers solutions to companies in the automotive after-sales sector for e-mobility, emissions testing, vehicle diagnostics, measurement technology and servicing of air conditioning systems.

In addition to the company headquarters in Graz, AVL DiTEST operates two further facilities in Germany and China. Together the three sites generated consolidated sales of 112.5 million euros in 2022, marking a 100% increase in just two years. Gerald Lackner, CEO of AVL DiTEST, has no doubt that it is the company’s long-term strategy that forms the basis for this success. These impressive figures also reaffirm the deeply ingrained management culture, especially in recent challenging years. “Acting quickly and decisively, having the courage to make mistakes – and correcting them immediately when we do – is what defines us,” states Gerald Lackner emphatically.

Pioneering spirit and a passion for research

All innovations from AVL DiTEST follow a common goal: to prevent or minimise the harmful impact of our mobility choices. In Europe there is a strong awareness of the importance of using resources responsibly, an attitude that is leading the way in global comparisons. As a result the European market is developing particularly strongly.

AVL DiTEST invests more than 15% of its turnover in R&D, with a focus on developing solutions for inspecting vehicles with alternative drive concepts. “Of course we will not be neglecting the internal combustion engine, as conventionally powered vehicles will still be on our roads for many years to come,” explains Lackner. “Yet we must put our all into developing products that reduce harmful emissions, which means being open to new technologies.”

Gerald Lackner is optimistic about the future and expects further sales growth for the current business year before a period of stabilisation in 2024.

SOURCE: AVL