First in a generation: all-new 2019 Acura RDX arrives in showrooms June 1

Debuting the next-generation of Acura design, performance and technology, and the model’s first-ever A-Spec variant, the all-new 2019 Acura RDX goes on-sale at Acura dealerships nationwide on June 1. With a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP2) starting at $37,300 (excluding $995 destination and handling), the 2019 RDX comes standard with a class-leading array of premium features and technologies. Priced the same as the outgoing model equipped with AcuraWatch™ (now standard), the new RDX is thousands less than comparably equipped European competitors.

The all-new RDX is the first in a new generation of products developed from the ground up around Acura’s Precision Crafted Performance brand direction, and is the top-selling nameplate in the compact luxury SUV segment3 since RDX launched in 2006, with cumulative U.S. sales exceeding 375,000 vehicles. The Ohio-made RDX is built on an all-new Acura-exclusive platform featuring a new VTEC® Turbo powertrain, the segment’s only 10-speed transmission and the (available) next generation of Acura Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD™).

The new RDX offers a more luxurious and spacious interior, top-of-class power-to-weight ratio, and a long list of standard luxury features and technologies, including AcuraWatch™ safety and driver-assistive tecnhnology, an ultra-wide panoramic moonroof, next-generation Acura JewelEye™ LED headlights and the new True Touchpad Interface™, Acura’s groundbreaking new user interface tailored around the driving environment.

The new RDX can be upgraded with the Technology Package and line-topping Advance Package. Available new premium features, depending on trim, include 16-way power adjustable heated and ventilated front seats, a 10.5-inch full-color Head-Up Display, 16-channel Acura ELS Studio 3D™ premium audio, Surround View Camera System, Cross Traffic Monitor and blind spot information System.

The RDX is also the first Acura SUV available with the A-Spec sport appearance package, which includes 20-inch wheels and low-profile 245/45R20 tires, gloss black exterior accents, large-diameter exhaust finishers, A-Spec badging and exclusive interior upgrades including an available red or black leather interior with black Ultrasuede® inserts.

2019 RDX Pricing & EPA Ratings

Trim MSRP

MSRP

including $995 Destination4 EPA Fuel Economy Ratings

(city / highway / combined)5 RDX (FWD) $37,300 $38,295 22 / 28 / 24 RDX (FWD) with Technology Package $40,500 $41,495 22 / 28 /24 RDX (FWD) A-Spec $43,500 $44,495 22 / 27 / 24 RDX (FWD) with Advance Package $45,400 $46,395 22 / 28 / 24 RDX SH-AWD $39,300 $40,295 21 / 27 / 23 RDX SH-AWD with Technology Package $42,500 $43,495 21 / 27 / 23 RDX SH-AWD A-Spec $45,500 $46,495 21 / 26 / 23 RDX SH-AWD with Advance Package $47,400 $48,395 21 / 27 / 23

RDX Design

The 2019 RDX is the first all-new model to fully express Acura’s new exterior and interior design direction that first debuted in the Acura Precision Concept and Acura Precision Cockpit. The new RDX boasts a more premium and athletic stance with a longer wheelbase, shortened front overhang and wider track. The new design showcases Acura’s signature diamond pentagon grille, next-generation Jewel Eye™ LED headlights and NSX-inspired front air curtains.

Inside, the new RDX impresses with sumptuous interior appointments, including available authentic brushed aluminum, stainless steel and Olive Ash wood accents, intricately sculpted sport seats, an ultra-wide panoramic moonroof and a high-deck floating center console that showcases the new True Touchpad Interface and the NSX-inspired drive mode dial.

With its 2.6-inch longer wheelbase and new packaging, the RDX provides expanded cabin space with class-leading rear legroom, a fully-flat rear floor, and a larger (+3.4 cubic feet) cargo area with an additional 1.7 cubic-feet of compartmented underfloor storage.

RDX Performance

The 2019 RDX is powered by a direct-injected and turbocharged 2.0-liter, 16-valve powerplant with DOHC VTEC® valvetrain mated to the segment’s only 10-speed automatic transmission (10AT). Peak output of 272 horsepower (SAE net) and 280 lb.-ft. of torque (SAE net) bests RDX’s key competitors, including Mercedes, BMW, Audi and Volvo, and delivers 40 percent more low-end torque than the outgoing 3.5L V6 for powerful acceleration.

The all-new RDX redesign also heralds the return of Super Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®) to the RDX nameplate. This next-generation of Acura SH-AWD features improved rear-wheel torque capacity, up 40 percent over the previous-generation system, further amplifying the performance enhancing capabilities of Acura’s dynamic torque vectoring technology. Now, up to 70% of torque can be distributed to the rear wheels, and up to 100% of that torque can be distributed to either the right-rear or left-rear wheel, creating outstanding control and agility. SH-AWD is among the most advanced all-wheel-drive systems available in a luxury automobile and the 2019 RDX is the first model to utilize this new generation.

All RDX models also come equipped with Acura’s Integrated Dynamics System – with Snow, Comfort, Sport and Sport+ modes – providing the driver with an expanded range of dynamic experiences to suit their mood and the driving environment. The system interacts with the Drive-by-Wire™ throttle, 10-speed transmission, electric power steering, SH-AWD (if equipped) with torque vectoring, traction control, Active Damper System (on Advance grades) and Active Sound Control to provide a wider range of driving experiences and dynamic capabilities based on the needs of the driver and driving conditions.

RDX Technology

The 2019 RDX provides a more premium and tech-savvy cabin experience with the first application of Acura’s True Touchpad Interface™, an all-new design that combines the advantages of both conventional touchscreen and remote-based approaches. The True Touchpad Interface™ features a 10.2-inch full-HD center display mounted high atop the center console, close to the driver’s natural line of sight, and a center console-mounted touchpad that is precisely mapped, one-to-one, with the action on the center display – the world’s first use of “absolute positioning” in the driving environment. (For more information on how the new True Touchpad Interface™, please watch a brief video here.)

The new RDX also marks the debut of the available Acura ELS Studio 3D™ premium audio, a 16-channel, 710-watt system featuring four ultra-slim Highline™ ceiling-mounted speakers. Another Acura first is a new natural language voice recognition system, which allows for more intuitive voice control of major features and functions, including commands for the available embedded Acura Navigation System. Also new is an available 10.5-inch full-color interactive Head-Up Display, which puts customizable information displays, including audio, phone, AcuraWatch alerts, turn-by-turn navigation and more, in the driver’s line of sight.

Finally, the RDX features the latest generation of AcuraLink™, which features in-vehicle 4GLTE Wi-Fi, available over-the-air software updates and a wide array of cloud-based services, including emergency roadside assistance, remote locking/unlocking and engine start, stolen vehicle tracking, remote diagnostics, geofencing, speed tracking and more.

Development and Manufacturing

The 2019 Acura RDX is the first RDX to be designed and developed in America, designed at the Acura Design Studio in Los Angeles, California, and developed in Raymond, Ohio. Like its predecessor, the new RDX is manufactured in East Liberty, Ohio5. The 2019 RDX’s 2.0-liter VTEC® turbo engine is produced at the company’s Anna, Ohio engine plant6. Its new SH-AWD™ system is manufactured at the company’s Russels Point, Ohio transmission plant6, and its 10-speed automatic transmission is manufactured in the company’s Tallapoosa, Georgia6.

