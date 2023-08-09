First EU eCall certification in Taiwan, FIH Mobile is recognized for vehicle safety

FIH Mobile Limited (FIH), a subsidiary of the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), announced being the first automotive supplier in Taiwan who has passed the testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland and obtained Emergency Call (eCall) certification

FIH Mobile Limited (FIH), a subsidiary of the world’s largest electronics manufacturer, Hon Hai Technology Group (Foxconn), announced being the first automotive supplier in Taiwan who has passed the testing conducted by TÜV Rheinland and obtained Emergency Call (eCall) certification. These certificates, issued by the European Union (EU) and the United Nations Economic Commission for Europe (UNECE) respectively, verify FIH’s compliance with various standards, including EU Regulations (EU) 2015/758, (EU) 2017/78, and (EU) 2017/79, as well as UN Regulation No. 144 (UN-R144).

eCall is an in-vehicle emergency communication system that has gained increasing international attention in recent years. The system can automatically or manually call emergency services when the vehicle is involved in a road accident, and automatically transmit crucial information, such as time and precise location. Since April 2018, the European Union has mandated the installation of an eCall system in all new passenger cars (M1)¹ and light commercial vehicles (N1)² sold in the EU. According to data from the European Commission, eCall system can reduce crash response time of about 50% in rural areas and up to 40% in urban areas, significantly reducing the rescue times and the risk of fatalities and severe injuries from vehicle accidents.

FIH Executive Director and Vice President, Dr. Wen-Yi Kuo, stated that “Obtaining eCall certification through a close collaboration between FIH and TÜV Rheinland is a major milestone for us. As a supplier of automotive electronics key sub-systems, including onboard communication units, we have always embraced a human-centric approach in our system design to optimize user experiences and have valued safety as the top priority in our design consideration. The eCall certification not only proves our onboard solutions have been certified by this world-class safety certification body but also means that we are able to meet the constantly evolving safety requirements of leading car makers around the globe.”

As a leading provider of international third-party certification services, the TÜV Rheinland Group already provides vehicle safety related testing services to Daimler, Porsche, Ford, and other manufacturers in Europe. Jennifer Wang, Managing Director of TÜV Rheinland, said: “The eCall system is all about saving lives, which is also the basis of our belief in technical safety and corporate social responsibility. Continued advances in the Internet of Vehicles, electric vehicles, and autonomous driving technology mean that we expect the eCall system to become integrated with other vehicle safety and intelligent assistance systems to one day form an even more powerful safety assurance system. Vendors that obtain eCall certification will not only prevent traffic accidents and injuries, but also make a contribution to road safety.”

FIH has significantly expanded its range of onboard device offerings, encompassing the Central Control Unit (CCU), Zonal Control Unit (ZCU), e-Mirrors, Power Distribution Center (PDC), Smart Keyless Entry Systems, a diverse array of display modules and camera monitoring products, along with the Telematics Boxes (T-BOX) products equipped with the certified eCall system.

Benefiting from the world’s largest electronics manufacturing group as its parent, FIH offers unique advantages in terms of supply chain and vertical integration, hence providing the best one-stop shopping experience. With fully automated production lines for automotive products in China, Vietnam, and Mexico, FIH ensures global supply flexibility and mitigates potential geopolitical risks through multiple sites of production.

In recent years, FIH has made significant progress in the automotive field by leveraging over 20 years of experience in software and hardware integration design and manufacturing within the realm of communication technology. Meanwhile, FIH has amassed formidable R&D capabilities and secured numerous patents in areas such as antenna design, heat dissipation technology, water resistance, mechanics, displays, cameras, and software. In the future, FIH is steadfast in its commitment to continually crafting high-quality and highly secure automotive products, aiming to provide car owners with a safer and more intelligent driving experience.

SOURCE: Foxconn