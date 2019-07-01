First batch of the handbuilt 2020 TLX PMC Edition arrives

The 2020 Acura TLX PMC Edition begins arriving at select dealerships across the U.S. this week. Each handcrafted TLX carries a Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (MSRP1) of $50,945 (including $1,995 destination and handling). The limited-edition TLX PMC Edition is handbuilt by the same master technicians that assemble the NSX supercar at Acura’s Performance Manufacturing Center (PMC) in Marysville, Ohio2.

The 2020 TLX PMC Edition sits atop the TLX lineup, featuring Acura’s 3.5-liter direct-injected i-VTEC® V6 powertrain and torque-vectoring Super-Handling All-Wheel Drive™ (SH-AWD®). A unique build, the PMC Edition combines the line-topping premium features of the TLX Advance Package with the sporty character of the TLX A-Spec. PMC Edition-exclusive exterior design elements include Valencia Red Pearl paint, a body-colored grille surround, gloss black painted roof and door handles; gloss black 19-inch wheels; body-colored side mirror housings, and dark chrome 4-inch dual exhaust finishers.

Inside, the TLX PMC Edition features black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching for the seats, door panels, and center armrest. An A-Spec steering wheel includes perforated black leather, red stitching and metal-finished paddle shifters. The individually numbered serial plaque on the lower console designates the 2020 TLX PMC Edition as one of 360 units handcrafted at the Performance Manufacturing Center.

Following the hand-assembly process, each TLX PMC Edition receives the same quality control process as NSX, including a dyno check, paint inspection, rough-road simulation and water leak test. To protect the paint during shipping, the PMC Edition is wrapped in a specially designed car cover and transported to Acura dealers via enclosed, single-car carriers.

TLX PMC Edition Feature Summary

Exclusive to TLX PMC Edition

Valencia Red Pearl nano pigment paint

Unique PMC Edition numbered serial plaque

Gloss black 19-inch split-5-spoke wheels with black lug nuts

Gloss black roof panel

Gloss black door handles

Gloss black diamond pentagon grille with body-colored grille surround

Dual 4-inch black chrome exhaust finishers

Premium black Milano leather seats with Alcantara™ inserts, black piping and red stitching

Perforated leather-wrapped steering wheel with red stitching and paddle shifters

Red stitching on door panel, center console, and armrest

Premium floormats with metal A-Spec badging

Additional Features

A-Spec exterior sport appearance package

A-Spec interior sport appearance package

Jewel-Eye LED headlights, LED fog lights

Embedded navigation with Apple Carplay® and Android Auto™ integration

Heated and ventilated front seats, heated rear outboard seats, heated steering wheel

Acura ELS Studio™ premium audio system with 10 speakers

Wireless phone charging

Surround view camera system

Power folding door mirrors with auto-dimming

Front and rear parking sensors, blind spot information (BSI) system, rear cross traffic monitor

AcuraWatch™ suite of safety and driver assistive technologies

