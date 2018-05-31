Fiat Professional partners with Checkatrade

Fiat Professional has joined forces with Checkatrade in a new scheme to make its award-winning range of commercial vehicles available to members at discounted prices.

The commercial vehicle division of Fiat Chrysler UK has been chosen as one of Checkatrade’s official providers because of its excellent range of vehicles, their wide suitability and excellent value for money.

Checkatrade is one of the leading organisations of its kind with more than 29,000 recommended and trusted local tradespeople, carefully monitored to high standards. Continuous customer feedback is gathered and published on its website, giving consumers continued peace of mind.

In 2017 more than eight million people relied on Checkatrade to help them find a suitable service provider using its database.

The new vehicle scheme for Checkatrade members provides significant savings off the basic price of Fiat Professional’s entire range including: Fullback, Doblo, Fiorino, Ducato and Talento.

“Members typically run between one and three vehicles, but many of these are purchased as used commercials,” says Richard Chamberlain, country manager, Fiat Professional UK. “We hope that by providing access to a competitive level of saving within our Affinity Scheme, it will motivate, and enable, Checkatrade members to consider a new vehicle rather than a used one.”

