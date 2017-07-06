Fiat Professional Ducato honoured in Motor Transport Awards 2017

Further proof of the popularity and success of the Fiat Professional Ducato was shown last night (5 July) after it was named Fleet Van of the Year in the Motor Transport Awards 2017.

The accolade, presented at a glittering ceremony in London’s Grosvenor House Hotel, recognized the inroads Fiat Professional and the Ducato large van have made into the fleet market, with its expanding model range, growing dealer network and greater dedication to commercial customers.

The Motor Transport panel of expert judges also saluted the Ducato’s excellent chassis which is becoming widely recognized for its excellent payload, flexibility and durability.

The Motor Transport Awards are judged by a broad panel of more than 50 industry experts chaired by members of the Motor Transport team to ensure thorough assessment and fairness to all entries.

Commenting on the award, the judging panel described Fiat as ‘one of the most flexible manufacturers to deal with’.

“Servicing intervals are now at 30,000 miles and the Ducato has been improved with a new clutch system, upgraded brakes, stronger door hinges and body panel reinforcement,” added the judging panel. “These changes have been made to help prolong the life of the vehicles, and helped secure it some impressive new customers.”

“I am absolutely delighted that the Ducato has won this important award against some strong competition,” says Richard Chamberlain, Brand Country Manager, Fiat Professional UK. “We are confident that the Ducato is an excellent van choice for large and small fleets, so to have that confirmed by a panel of esteemed judges makes the award all the more important for us.

“This is also recognised by many ambulance authorities, saving lives across the UK, who run Fiat Ducato as their core front line choice of vehicle.”

The Fiat Professional Ducato range stars at £21,945 for the Ducato Van 30 SH1 2.0 115 HP MultiJet II, rising to £32,445 for the Ducato Maxi Window Van 42 LXH2 2.3 180 HP MultiJet.

