Fiat Grande Panda begins its global journey by taking on the B-segment in Europe

The new Fiat Grande Panda, the first model of the new global family, truly represents the Italian brand for its Italian design, compactness, inclusiveness, and sustainability

The new Fiat Grande Panda, the first model of the new global family, truly represents the Italian brand for its Italian design, compactness, inclusiveness, and sustainability. Today, the Fiat Grande Panda makes its debut equipped with the electric and hybrid powertrain, taking on the entire B-segment, a segment where Fiat has been a leader for decades. Reflecting the brand’s signature style, the new model is an ideal fit for both family and urban life worldwide. Designed at the Centro Stile in Turin, the Fiat Grande Panda is notable for its compact size and features clean lines and a well-organized interior, making it ideal for family life and urban mobility. The car’s robust and structured appearance, along with its dynamic wedge-shaped design, emphasizes strength and uniqueness. The Grande Panda is the first Fiat built on the Stellantis “Smart Car Platform”. This new “family mover” is socially significant due to its flexible and versatile multi-energy platform, which can cater to the needs and expectations of customers from various markets. The Grande Panda is the inaugural model of a new family set to be introduced in the coming years. Fiat’s innovative project aims to produce this new global family on the versatile and multi-energy Smart Car platform, which is effective in every region worldwide. This approach enables the brand to develop a variety of vehicles and meet the diverse needs of customers around the globe.

An Italian design inspired by an icon

The Panda from the 80s is living a second life in a modern era thanks to the new model, showing a cool personality with iconic features and its Italian signature from the Centro Stile in Turin. This is the first time that “Grande” does not mean large: the Grande Panda is unique for its compact size—a 3.99 meters in length — below the segment average — from 1.57 meters in height and 1.76 meters in width (without mirrors), guaranteeing comfort for 5 people. The family mover truly embodies its forerunner’s values ​​through the strength it conveys and its structured volume. Its Italian design and beauty can be seen in its bold surfaces which have been embellished by soft lines, from the robust wheel arches to the rear and front skid plates in silver. Its design has been conceived to be simple but functional and surprising, claiming the “Italianness” of which the Brand is proud thanks to the vehicle’s iconicity.

The prominence of the wheel arches, emphasized by structured lines and soft and bold surfaces, conveys a self-confident and protective personality thanks to a stable appearance. The exterior look is also enriched by many design elements that go back to Fiat’s origins as the new creation is proudly a Panda. Among them, the lettering on the car reaffirms the Brand’s roots with unexpected details such as the 3D-branded, low-relief “PANDA” letters on the doors and the “Fiat” ones on the rear. In addition, the lenticular print on the C-pillar that goes from the modern Fiat logo and the 4 Fiat stripes creates a surprising effect. The lettering also appears on the rear in a glossy black bezel, which shows the three-dimensional letters of Panda, and on the front with the Fiat logo.

Moreover, the inspiration from past trends is reflected in the PXL LED lamps, which recall the famous 80s video game, with the lamps merging functionality with style. Indeed, the captivating Pursuing Fiat’s “No Grey” initiative, the new jewel will come in seven liveries – Limone yellow, Luna Bronze, Acqua azure, Lago blue, Passione red, Cinema black, and Gelato white – which embody Italians’ colorful lifestyle and reflect Fiat’s DNA.

Compact outside, roomy inside

The Grande Panda can carry up to five people in absolute comfort thanks to its roominess and smart use of space. In this perspective, it boasts some of the best shoulder roominess in the segment which adds even more to its already special habitability. Indeed, the Grande Panda hides spacious storage in unexpected parts of the vehicle such as the 13 liters dashboard, 3 liters of which can be found in just one stowage compartment. Additionally, the Grande Panda presents above-average trunk space, with 361 L of maximum capacity (electric version), making this vehicle the perfect choice for family business and everyday shopping.

In keeping with its colorful strategy, Fiat brings attention to cheerful details that enrich the interiors of the Grande Panda. Specifically, the infotainment area with the tunnel pad, the dashboard, the vents, and the seats’ stitching are embellished with yellow details, bringing joy to the drivers and their passengers. Furthermore, the main interior theme includes a special color named Tasmanian Blue, which perfectly matches the splashes of color. Furthermore, the Italian and FIAT influence can be seen in the Grande Panda through some singular elements: the 10” cluster and 10.25” digital radio feature a one-of-a-kind style which calls back to the shape of the Lingotto track or the headlamp and rear lamp, made up of opal cubes, recalling the windows on the façades of the Lingotto factory.

Grande Panda: electric and hybrid powertrains

The firstborn in Fiat’s new family will be available in electric and hybrid versions. With a 44 kWh battery and an 83 kW e-motor (113 HP), the electric Grande Panda offers 320 km of range in the WLTP combined cycle, making it the perfect vehicle for urban daily use and weekend getaways. The electric Fiat Grande Panda boasts a maximum speed of 132 km/h and a 0-50 km/h acceleration in 4.2 seconds.

(0-100 km/h in 11 seconds). With the electric version of the Fiat Grande Panda, Fiat prioritized one of its essential values: affordability. The electric features of the new model allow the brand to offer a cool but affordable vehicle to those who want to take part in the electric transition but cannot invest too much in the cause.

The new global model is equipped with an integrated AC retractable cable at the front (in addition to the rear charging port), capable of charging at up to 7 kW, completing a charge from 20% to 80% in 4 hours and 20 minutes. As an alternative to the retractable cable setup, based on customer preference or specific market requirements, a rear-only 11 kW charging port can be chosen, with a recharging time from 20% to 80% in 2 hours and 50 minutes. For both solutions, a standard DC fast charging port at the rear is included, offering 100 kW charging power and completing a charge in just 27 minutes.

The Hybrid version is equipped with a turbo 1.2 liter, 3-cylinder engine, 100 HP, a 48-volt Li-ion battery, and the 6-speed electric dual-clutch transmission (eDCT) which includes the 21-kW e-motor , inverter, and transmission central unit. All these elements work in synergy, driving the Grande Panda’s performance to the next level . The additional electric power boosts flexibility at low RPMs and during acceleration, delivering a smooth and quiet start along with responsive transitions. Additionally, this technology allows for energy recovery during deceleration.

Thanks to the Miller Cycle, the vehicle achieves an estimated CO 2 output of 123g (provisional pre-homologation figures)making it highly competitive with other brands. The hybrid powertrain offers numerous advantages, including the e-launch function—the ability to start in 100% electric mode—to provide a smooth, silent startup with zero gasoline consumption. Likewise, the electric engine boosts the vehicle’s efficiency and dynamics, and enabling the ICE to turn off in certain situations. It happens when traveling in the city or on rural roads with smooth driving, providing up to 1 km electric range at speeds below 30km/h. It also engages in stable conditions, on flat road or on highway with a downhill slope when the driver releases the accelerator, enabling efficient power demand and battery management. The e-creeping function relies solely on electric power and is primarily used for making short forward movements without pressing the accelerator, such as when one is stuck in traffic (e-queueing). It also used to park in 100% electric drive, either in first gear or in reverse (e-parking). The benefits of this technology are immediate with reduced consumption, greater environmental respect, less noise pollution, enhanced comfort, and a more enjoyable driving experience. All the advantages are achieved also thanks to the dual-clutch transmission and the responsiveness of the powertrain.

Both the electric and hybrid versions embody the “easy drive” philosophy, offering an unprecedented level of simplicity: just two pedals ensure a relaxed and effortless driving experience, particularly suited for urban environments.

Recharging has never been simpler and cleaner: the world’s first integrated charging cable

Simplicity and ingenuity are two core values ​​of the brand that find various applications in the Big Panda. One of these is the retractable charging cable. This unique feature in the automotive industry likely best represents lateral thinking and the pursuit of clever yet simple solutions that address even the latent needs of our customers. A simple idea that answers the question of why you get your hands dirty to charge the car and why they take up space in the trunk in addition, it simplifies the charging process, thanks to its user-friendly design. Depending on the market, Fiat customers can choose between two recharging options for the Grande Panda. The 11-kW model offers higher recharge speeds in the backport, while the 7-kW model, with the retractable integrated cable in addition, makes recharging quick and easy, thanks to its length of 4.5 meters, enabling customers to conveniently recharge their vehicle. In both cases, the Grande Panda can be charged at home with a 7-kW Wallbox, at 1.5-kW or 3-kW with a Mode2 charging cable, or on the go with 100-kW DC stations.

Fiat’s sustainable milestone: impactful materials used to produce the new global model

Enhancing Fiat’s pioneering role within the automotive industry in terms of sustainability, the Grande Panda also offers customers the chance to choose an eco-friendly and ethical mobility solution thanks to the use of sustainable materials in its production. First, each Big Panda contains the recycled material from 140 beverage cartons. Indeed, in an automotive first, Fiat plays a crucial role in extraction and recycling: each of the 140 beverage carton bottles used per vehicle consists of 80% carton and 20% non-recyclable plastics and aluminium, usually thrown away during recycling. For each Grande Panda, Fiat recovers precisely that 20% to create the vehicle interiors’ blue plastic parts called Lapolen Ecotek. The result of this ecological process is explicitly perceivable through a shimmering effect given by the aluminum in the blue plastic details. Second, Fiat reached another milestone in the automotive industry using, for the Grande Panda La Prima version, “BAMBOX Bamboo Fiber Tex®”, a dedicated textile containing real bamboo fibres, to create Grande Panda’s dashboard wrapping. The dashboard of the La Prima version is coated with a special textile composition specifically created for the Grande Panda that not only recalls the bamboo externally but also in its structure: 33% of this fabric is made of real and pure bamboo fibers.

A special lineup: two configurations for the 100% electric version

The new family mover in its electric version comes in two configurations: its fully loaded, top-of-the-range Grande Panda La Prima, and the (Grande Panda) RED , a more accessible and even more socially relevant model that supports a cause. The latter features distinctive design elements such as the 16” white steel wheels and the “RED” logo on the B-pillar. The (Grande Panda) RED also represents Fiat’s commitment to global health in partnership with (RED). Established in 2021, the partnership exemplifies the shared belief that each of us can make a difference. For the ease of the customer, Fiat provides two options, and the customer only has to choose the color. In its electric version, Grande Panda will have a starting price of less than €25,000 in Europe.

The hybrid version in POP, ICON, and LA PRIMA trims

First off, there is the POP trim, the no-frills entry version that gets straight to the point: complete ADAS, manual air conditioning, 10” cluster, automatic eDCT, Electric Parking Brake (EPB) and, for its drivers’ amusement, connected services through the dedicated smartphone station. The latter provides extra benefits compared to basic smartphone stations, with the Autolaunch equipped with NFC technology activated by simply laying the phone on the station and the Home button , located on the dashboard, allowing the user to quickly return to the main screen or application interface by pressing it. This button provides easy access to the home screen, ensuring a seamless transition between different functions or apps while driving.

The Icon configuration, the “core” version, has been created to provide customers with high levels of modern features such as infotainment system with 10.25” screen, headlights and tail lights with LED technology. Indeed, this version allows them to upgrade their equipment through two packs: tech or style. The tech pack features automatic climate control, embedded and connected navigation, front parking sensors and rearview camera, and a wireless charger enhancing comfort, safety, and convenience; meanwhile, the style pack includes 16-inch alloy wheels, roof racks, skid plates, and privacy glasses, impacting on the look of the vehicle. Seats with a 60/40 configuration are also featured, allowing for flexible use of both seating and cargo space, as well as an armrest for added comfort, and an upholstered dashboard, providing a more refined look to the interiors.

Capping off the hybrid range, there is the Grande Panda La Prima, the flagship of the first model of the brand’s new family. What sets it apart is clearly visible in its dedicated 17″ alloy wheels, high-quality fabrics, and innovative “BAMBOX Bamboo Fiber Tex®”, also including all features provided by both tech and style packs. This fabric highlights the brand’s ongoing commitment to incorporating meaningful materials within the automotive industry. The Grande Panda hybrid will have a starting price of less than €19,000 in Europe.

ADAS

The Fiat Grande Panda features a comprehensive suite of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) for a safe and convenient driving experience. Key options include Parking Assistance with rear sensors (and standard on La Prima front sensor and rearview camera), as well as assisted driving features like Cruise Control, Speed ​​Limiter, Active Safety Brake and Lane Keeping Assist, which gently steers the vehicle if the driver inadvertently drifts into another lane. Additionally, danger alerts provide speed limit information and driver attention warnings, while active safety systems alert for open doors or the trunk, ensuring everything is securely closed before driving. These technologies work together to enhance safety and convenience on the road.

Connected services for every need

Traveling with peace of mind is becoming more affordable than ever with Fiat Grande Panda. With its 10” digital cluster, 10.25” touchscreen which guarantees wireless mirroring to have all the phone functions on the big central screen, and the wireless phone charger combined with up to 4 x USB-C fast charging, life onboard has never been easier. As for the connected services, the Brand’s offer revolves around three main objectives that place the driver at the heart of its strategy: making the drive safer, life easier and every trip exciting. The two packs available are intended to achieve these objectives. Connect ONE is the standard offer that Fiat provides, including services such as the SOS Help Call to easily contact public emergency services, road assistance, and the Vehicle Health Report. The Connect PLUS pack comes with services including the Vehicle Finder, and the Connected Navigation service that supports the driver in finding optimal routes, parking, and charging stations. Finally, the e-ROUTES service completes the Connect PLUS pack thanks to the application that guides the drivers to the available electric charging stations during their journeys, according to their autonomy needs. Thanks to the synchronization of the e-ROUTES app with the static and dynamic data of the vehicle, drivers can enjoy a smooth and stress-free driving experience and benefit from traffic, weather, danger zone information, etc.

Fiat authentic accessories

Owners of the new Fiat Grande Panda will be able to choose from more than 100 Authentic Accessories developed, specifically designed and engineered to offer the most comprehensive and extensive customization possibilities and suit the various souls of the new Grande Panda.

The new iconic customized stickers pay homage to Fiat and Panda of 80s, designed to enhance the car’s unique aesthetic.

Ingenious is the new colored door panel, innovative add-ons that combine compact design with practicality, offering unmatched versatility for urban mobility without compromising shoulder room.

Inclusive Rubber Lateral Side Letters, crafted from eco-friendly materials, these bold side letters are stylish and durable to meet the needs of a wide range of customers.

No limits in any journey with the new Grande Panda thanks to a new range of carriage accessories, including the first ever trailer hitch on a Fiat full electric vehicle.

Fiat and its impactful partners: (RED) and Fiat for a brighter future

Fiat further expands its partnership with (RED) in the global fight against health injustice with the launch of the new (FIAT)RED Grande Panda, part of Fiat’s electric range. Since 2021, Fiat, Jeep and RAM have delivered more than $4 million to support the Global Fund’s critical work in combating global health crises, with an additional commitment of $1.2M from FIAT up to 2026.

Buying a (Fiat) RED is the most ethical and meaningful choice, as the vehicle is both good for the planet and its people. Founded in 2006, (RED) partners with iconic companies and individuals to fight AIDS and the injustices that enable pandemics to thrive. To date, (RED) has generated over $785 million for the Global Fund, helping more than 325 million people. The contributions from Fiat and other (RED) partners finance life-saving programs where they are most needed.

“Happiness” advertising campaign

The creative rationale for the “Happiness” video reveal highlights how the Big Panda embodies simplicity, happiness, and ease in everyday life. Featuring the iconic song “Felicità” by Al Bano, the video sets a joyful and uplifting atmosphere. The Grande Panda’s key features—such as its automatic eDCT, spacious interior, PXL LED headlamps, reinvented charging cable, and availability in both hybrid and electric versions—are seamlessly integrated into relatable daily scenarios. These features, presented through the lens of simple yet ingenious solutions, highlight how the Big Panda brings happiness by making urban routines and daily commutes easier. Through the seamless blend of music, motion, and functionality, the video radiates a sense of delight that mirrors the effortless joy the vehicle offers.

SOURCE: Stellantis