Fiat Chrysler Automobiles sales in Europe in December and full year 2017

Comment on FCA’s December and Full‐Year 2017 Sales in Europe



FCA closed 2017 with full-year sales in Europe totalling nearly 1,045,000 vehicles. This represented a 5.2% year-over-year increase compared with an average of 3.3% for the industry. The Alfa Romeo, Fiat and Jeep brands outperformed the industry average for the year. Alfa Romeo posted the largest increase of any brand in Europe with sales up 29.5% for the year. Fiat brand sales were 4.5% higher and Jeep registered another all time best with sales in Europe up 3.5% year-over-year. The Fiat 500 and Fiat Panda continued to dominate the A segment (with a 29.1% share for the year), while the Fiat 500L, Fiat 500X and Jeep Renegade were all among the leaders in their respective segments. The Fiat Tipo, Alfa Romeo Giulia and Stelvio and the new Jeep Compass also continued to register sales increases. In Italy, the Lancia Ypsilon continued as one of the best-selling vehicles overall and led the B segment for the year.

FCA closed 2017 with sales in Europe (EU28+EFTA) totalling nearly 1,045,000 vehicles (+5.2% compared with +3.3% for the industry) and market share 10 basis points higher at 6.7%.

FCA’s leading brands outperformed the industry average with Alfa Romeo up 29.5% for the year, Fiat up 4.5% and Jeep up 3.5%. FCA also outperformed the industry in nearly every major market. Full-year sales were up 7.7% in Germany (+2.7% for the industry), 10.3% in France (+4.7% for the industry) and 12.5% in Spain (+7.7% for the industry).

In December, FCA sales in Europe totalled more than 62,200 vehicles with market share at 5.5%.

Driving performance for the year were the Group’s leading models, such as the Fiat 500X, Jeep Renegade and Fiat 500L, each of which continued among the European top ten in their respective segments. The Fiat 500 and Fiat Panda (once again the two best-sellers in the A segment) also posted a very strong performance and the Fiat Tipo continued to gain momentum.

For the Fiat brand, sales were up 4.5% for the year to more than 779,500 vehicles and market share was up 10 basis points to 5.0%.

By major market, 2017 sales were up 4.3% in Italy, +9.2% in Germany, +9.0% in France and +11.2% in Spain.

In December, brand sales totalled nearly 43,400 vehicles and European market share was 3.8%.

It was another positive year for the brand’s leading models. The Fiat 500 was leader in the European A segment with sales up 3.5% to more than 191,400 vehicles, while sales of the Fiat Panda totalled more than 188,600 vehicles. The two models accounted for a combined 29.1% share of the A segment. The 500L continued as one of the best-selling vehicles in its segment with nearly 65,000 vehicles sold, and the 500X was among the top five in its segment with more than 91,000 vehicles sold. Sales of the Fiat Tipo were up significantly to a total of more than 127,200 vehicles for the year. Finally, sales of the Fiat 124 Spider were more than double the prior year with nearly 8,000 vehicles sold, placing it among the top ten in its segment.

Lancia/Chrysler posted European sales of 60,800 vehicles for the year with market share stable at 0.4%. In December, brand sales totalled more than 3,100 vehicles and market share was 0.3%.

The Lancia Ypsilon continued as one of the best-selling vehicles in Italy (the only market where this model is sold) and leader in the B segment.

Alfa Romeo posted full-year sales of 85,700 vehicles, representing a 29.5% year-over-year increase, the highest of any brand in Europe in 2017. Market share was up 10 basis points to 0.5%. Brand sales were up in all major markets, with increases of 24.6% in Italy, 40.5% in Germany, 25.6% in France, 2.4% in the UK and 26.6% in Spain.

In December, brand sales totalled more than 5,700 vehicles and share was stable at 0.5%. The brand’s strong result for the year was driven by the performance of both the Giulia and Stelvio. For the Giulia, sales totalled nearly 24,000 units for the year (and it was the best-selling D segment vehicle in Italy with a 21.6% share). Sales of the Stelvio totalled nearly 17,000 vehicles for the year.

Jeep posted another record year, achieving its best ever annual sales performance in Europe. In fact, the brand’s European sales were up 3.5% for the year to nearly 108,700 vehicles. Market share was in line with the prior year at 0.7%.

In December, sales totalled more than 9,200 vehicles, increasing 11.8% year-over-year compared with a decrease of 4.8% for the industry. Market share was 10 basis points higher at 0.8%.

Sales for the year were higher in nearly all major markets, with the brand posting a 22.3% increase in Italy, a 9.1% increase in France and a 22.6% increase in Spain.

This result was driven by the Renegade – one of the most popular vehicles in its segment with more than 73,200 vehicles sold – and the new Compass, which continues to gain momentum with nearly 15,800 vehicles sold in 2017.

Maserati posted European sales of nearly 9,700 vehicles, representing a 22.1% increase over 2016.

