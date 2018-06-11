FIAT brand introduces new 2018 Fiat 500X Adventurer Edition

The FIAT brand announced today the new 2018 Fiat 500X Adventurer Edition, which adds another way for FIAT customers to seek new paths with customized options on the Italian-designed, fun-to-drive small crossover.

“With all-wheel-drive confidence, best-in-class standard horsepower and torque and comfortable seating for five, the Italian-designed Fiat 500X is fun to drive,” said Steve Beahm, Head of Passenger Car Brands – Dodge, SRT, Chrysler and FIAT, FCA – North America. “Built off the Trekking model, the new Adventurer package offers rugged, adventurous styling and yet another opportunity for customers to personalize their Fiat 500X.”

Adding to everyday adventures with iconic Italian style, the Fiat 500X Adventurer Edition is based on the Trekking model and adds 18-inch aluminum wheels, black roof rails, orange mirror caps and body-side graphic, cross bows, and front and rear splash guards. Inside features include a molded rear cargo tray and all-weather front and rear slush mats.

The 2018 Fiat 500X Adventurer Edition is available with four exterior paint colors: Bianco Gelato (White Clear Coat), Nero Cinema (Black Clear Coat), Grigio Graphite (Graphite Grey) and Grigio Argentino (Grey Metallic). Interior colors include black or brown.

The Adventurer Edition package is available for $945 on front-wheel-drive and all-wheel-drive models, which start at $23,685 and $25,585 U.S. MSRP, respectively, excluding destination.

The Fiat 500X Adventurer Edition arrives in FIAT studios this summer.

Fiat 500X Highlights:

As the first FIAT vehicle available with all-wheel drive, the Fiat 500X delivers performance, fuel economy and capability through thoughtfully engineered systems and components

Standard on the 500X Pop, the 1.4-liter MultiAir Turbo four-cylinder engine is paired with a six-speed manual transmission and generates 160 horsepower and 184 lb.-ft. of torque for a spirited driving experience

The 2.4-liter Tigershark I-4 engine with MultiAir2 (standard on the Trekking and Lounge models; available on the Pop) is paired with the segment’s first nine-speed automatic transmission, producing 180 horsepower and 175 lb.-ft. of torque. The nine-speed transmission enables the vehicle to optimize engine output, as well as aggressive launches and smooth, efficient power delivery at highway speeds

The all-wheel-drive system uses a disconnecting rear axle to improve efficiency by reducing parasitic loss when all-wheel drive is not needed

The Dynamic Selector system allows drivers to select the most suitable vehicle configuration for different driving conditions

Loaded with nearly 70 available advanced safety and security features, including Forward Collision Warning-Plus, LaneSense Lane Departure Warning-Plus, rain-sensing windshield wipers, Blind-spot Monitoring and Rear Cross Path detection

The 2018 Fiat 500X offers advanced technology, including Uconnect 4’s 7-inch touchscreen radio with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto; navigation; Bluetooth hands-free calling, voice command and streaming audio; and SiriusXM Radio. The available BeatsAudio premium sound system includes eight speakers and a subwoofer for studio-quality sound

Apple CarPlay enables iPhone users to access Apple Maps, Messages, phone and Apple Music through Siri Voice control or the Uconnect touchscreen

Android Auto enables easy and safe access to Google voice search, Google Maps and Google Play Music via the Uconnect 7-inch touchscreen or steering wheel controls

Uconnect 4 system includes performance improvements with faster startup time, enhanced processing power, vivid imagery, plus higher resolution and sharper graphics

About FIAT Brand

The FIAT brand stands for discovery through passionate self-expression. That philosophy is embodied by the iconic Fiat 500 or Cinquecento – a small car that lives big. Italian at heart and rooted in a rich heritage, the 500 is sold in more than 100 countries and is synonymous with modern, simple design blending form, function, technology and a pride of ownership that is genuine. In North America, the Fiat 500 was introduced in March 2011 and was soon followed by the Fiat 500c (Cabrio), the high-performance Fiat 500 Abarth and Abarth Cabrio, the fully electric Fiat 500e, the five-passenger Fiat 500L and the all-wheel-drive 500X crossover. The FIAT brand continues to expand with the introduction of the Fiat 124 Spider, a revival of the iconic roadster that combines Italian style, performance and engaging driving dynamics.

