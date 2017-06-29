FEV offers ADAS development, testing and Validation from a single source

From hands-off to driver-off, from LIDAR sensor to camera system – the interdisciplinary issues surrounding development of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are reflected in the broad spectrum offered by international development services provider FEV. For instance, the experts are increasingly providing turnkey, end-to-end solutions reaching from initial system architecture drawings to validation for series production. During the validation process, FEV uses the latest measurement equipment, including driving robots and high-precision positioning systems as well as a variety of test dummies and platforms for testing how self-driving vehicles interact with their environment. This ensures that ADAS components and the system as a whole work smoothly.

“Besides electrical architecture and software development performed by our electronics specialists, our vehicle engineers offer a complete testing program based on globally established standards – such as Euro NCAP, the European New Car Assessment Program,” explains Professor Stefan Pischinger, President and CEO of FEV Group. “That has recently enabled us to carry out and successfully complete different projects for OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers.”

Development and Testing

With the increasing scope of performance of Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS), different kinds of environmental sensors are being built into vehicles. Besides ultrasonic and radar, LIDAR and camera systems need to be installed, demanding additional expertise in the areas of integration, control, and validation. FEV develops, tests, and validates hardware components and control software for smart cars at the request of its customers.

Validation takes place as part of a testing program that adheres to standards that apply worldwide. “For these types of tests, FEV is able to use various test centers and tracks on a global basis” says Dr. Thomas Hülshorst, Group Vice President of Electronics & Electrification.

