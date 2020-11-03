Ferrari: On track to reach the top end of the full year guidance on all metrics

Ferrari N.V. (“Ferrari” or the “Company”) today announces its consolidated preliminary results(3) for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Shipments

Shipments totaled 2,313 units in the third quarter of 2020, down 161 units or 6.5% versus prior year, driven by the cadence of the Company’s full year production plan, which projects a recovery of 500 units out of the 2,000 lost following the seven-week production suspension due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Sales of 8 cylinder models (V8) were down 12.8% while the 12 cylinder models (V12) increased by 15.4%. The F8 Spider and the 812 GTS are in the ramp up phase reaching mainly EMEA, gradually offsetting the 488 Pista family and the Ferrari Portofino which have essentially reached the end of their lifecycle. The Ferrari Monza SP1 and SP2 continue to be delivered as originally scheduled. Deliveries of the SF90 Stradale and the Ferrari Roma are on track to start in Q4 2020.

Quarterly shipments were affected by the deliberate geographic allocations driven by the phase-in pace of individual models. As a result, EMEA(5) increased by 12.7%, Americas(5) was down by 34.7%, Mainland China, Hong Kong and Taiwan posted a decrease of 25.2%, while Rest of APAC(5) was in line with prior year.

SOURCE: Ferrari