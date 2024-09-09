Feel the thrill: Nissan debuts high-performance Ariya NISMO on World EV Day

NISMO is coming back to Europe and Ariya NISMO is the chosen model for its reintroduction to the market

Meet the Ariya NISMO – sleek, dynamic, 100% electric and designed for the peak performance. As we celebrate World EV Day, Ariya NISMO is preparing to hit the European roads with a unique e-4ORCE, 320kW power and 600Nm torque.

The Ariya NISMO breaks the mould as a high-powered all electric sensation that doesn’t compromise – providing cleaner mobility, alongside all the features that have made the NISMO models so renowned across the globe. Nissan ignited the electrification of the automotive industry, and this latest addition to the lineup offers a faster, more exhilarating, secure drive, providing a hair-raising experience that pushes the boundaries of performance and expectations of electric mobility.

Building on Nissan’s rich NISMO heritage while retaining its Japanese-inspired design, The Ariya NISMO elevates the already impressive performance of the 87kWh Ariya e-4ORCE to new heights of exhilaration. This model combines the best of motorsports engineering, with the sleek design and interior of the Nissan ARIYA to cement its status as a NISMO masterpiece.

Meticulously engineered for jaw-dropping performance

The Ariya NISMO comes with a sleek, integrated aerodynamic design, creating a feeling of effortless gliding through the air. Thanks to its canard shape, extended lower bumper and ducktail rear spoiler, the Ariya NISMO’s lift coefficient saw an impressive 40% improvement, achieving CL 0.11 in comparison to CL 0.18 of the standard Ariya.

The NISMO’s wide and low presence and low centre of gravity, in addition to a twin rear diffuser, also expertly guides the wind flow to offer increased downforce. In addition, spoilers and air curtains, inspired from Formula E, reduce drag due to the unique aero plate and air strake design, generating smooth wind flow along the body of the vehicle and straightening the air flow in front of the rear tyres. The Ariya NISMO also enjoys a wider door finisher compared to standard Ariya models, ensuring that the car’s downforce is boosted, and the tyres are provided with extra support.

The Michelin Pilot Sport EV tyres featured in the Ariya NISMO have also been designed to offer increased sturdiness and reliability to drivers, giving greater peace of mind. The ENKEI “MAT Process” 20-inch wheels provide a combination design with thin spokes that reduce drag and weight thanks to the flat disks on the rim. What is more, the wheels also contain a large hole shape to promote air evacuation, enabling the brakes to remain cool.

Hair raising speed: 0-100 km/h in five seconds

The fine-tuning of the Ariya NISMO ensures next-level performance. The fully electric 87kWh 320 kW/600 Nm model is able go from 0-100 km/h within 5 seconds, with the model’s acceleration ability from 80-120 km/h in just 2.4 seconds.

The Ariya NISMO also offers increased turning and lateral force greater than that of the GT-R Nismo. The model’s dynamic suspension, which includes modified springs, stabilisers and shock absorbers all work together, alongside a high-level balanced chassis, for increased body motion control, offering drivers an enhanced level of rigidity whilst out on the road. As for the power steering, The NISMO model also alters the feel of the steer depending on speed, working with the suspension to create unmatched stability.

When cruising at lower speeds, such as cities and residential streets, the steering force is reduced, making turning effortless. But when you’re hitting the highway at higher speeds, the steering hardens, offering a more neutral and stable feel. With the addition of i-Booster, which increases effectiveness of brakes, you can also experience the full thrill of NISMO, whilst retaining that agile and secure feel.

The model also boasts its own “NISMO mode” option, offering drivers that spine tingling feeling of consistent and smooth acceleration throughout a drive. Find yourself in a traditional drive setting? Drivers can seamlessly switch to the Ariya NISMO’s alternative “normal mode”, providing users with an intuitive, dynamic drive by expertly balancing the car’s strength and simplicity.

Confidence and control delivered through our e-4ORCE technology

Ariya NISMO is also equipped with e-4ORCE technology tunned and improved to give drivers the confidence in all conditions. This technology, specifically adapted for the NISMO consumer, allows for elite performance across all four wheels, providing an authentic sports car experience in the process.

NISMO e-4ORCE can suppress understeer in high-acceleration moments, whilst offering a 12% reduction in line tracing performance in comparison with the base e-4ORCE technology. This technology delivers a performance for Ariya NISMO drivers that is high in stability and security, but still thrillingly dynamic.

Rapid charging for uninterrupted adventures

The Ariya NISMO includes a 22kW on-board charger, unique amongst competitors. This allows for rapid charging on all AC public chargers, giving users the ability to plug in on-the-go at any number of public stations.

Bold, sleek design that demands attention

With a wide and low imposing presence, the Ariya NISMO’s smart precision is set to turn heads. With a nimble wing-shaped design motif that evokes the feeling of flying like a glider, the new model also features a door finisher that reduces the step between the door panel and creates a feeling of seamless integration. At the rear of the vehicle, the shaved sculptural surface reinforces its strong presence, with the expanded bottom of the bumper, in both length and width directions, increasing negative pressure between the vehicle and the road, improving downforce.

The NISMO brand can be felt throughout the vehicle – step inside, and you’ll find the NISMO emblem proudly embossed on the seats and flashing on the gauges. Step outside, and the NISMO badge is embossed on the tyres, with its presence also loud and clear on the front and rear of the car.

This exciting addition to the Ariya line-up will be available in four colours, including the brand-new colour – NISMO Stealth Grey – with with a blacked-out roof. The colours will be further complemented by a spicy red accent around the lower rim of the model, designed to give an eye-catching flourish to an already highly slick model.

Designed for luxury, built for comfort

The all-new Ariya NISMO features a meticulously redesigned interior, from the seats to its interior finishings, providing a premium experience for all. The seats, trimmed in a suede-like material, are specifically designed for sports driving, offering enhanced support and posture for a superior experience.

The essence of NISMO is entwined throughout the interior with red stitching on the steering wheel, along with NISMO’s signature red accents throughout, creating a sporty and high-quality ambiance. This elegant atmosphere is further enhanced by the blackened open-pore wood conduit texture used throughout the vehicle, offering a sophisticated and modern look. Nissan’s signature red ANDON lighting also sets the mood, beautifully illuminating the vehicle.

Sales of the vehicle are expected in January 2025 and the Ariya NISMO will be sold in all European markets where the crossover is already available (except Cyprus, Malta and Northern Ireland).

Nissan Ariya NISMO e-4ORCE Electric Motor Type EESM Battery Capacity – Total/Usable (kWh) 91/87 Max Torque Front (Nm) 300 Max Torque Rear (Nm) 300 Max Torque Combined System (Nm) 600 Max Power output (kW) 320 Max Power output (HP) 429 Max Power output (PS) 435 Drag Coeff 0.3 Width excluding Mirrors (mm) 1850 Width including Mirrors (mm) 2172 Length (mm) 4655 Height (mm) 1660 Wheelbase (mm) 2775 Track Width Front (mm) 1585 Track Width Rear (mm) 1585 Braking System EBA Front Brake Type Vented Disc Rear Brake Type Vented Disc Front Suspension Type Independent MacPherson strut Rear Suspension Type Multi-link independent rear suspension

All data subject to homologation

SOURCE: Nissan