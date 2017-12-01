FCA US reports November 2017 sales

FCA US LLC today reported sales of 154,919 units, a 4 percent decrease compared with sales in November 2016 (160,827 units).

In November, retail sales of 129,539 units were up 2 percent compared with the same month in 2016 and represented 84 percent of total sales. In line with FCA’s strategy to reduce sales to the daily rental segment, fleet sales of 25,380 units were down, as expected, 25 percent year over year. The largest planned volume reduction in November fleet sales came from the Jeep® brand, which reduced its fleet sales number by 75 percent year over year. Fleet sales represented 16 percent of total FCA US November sales.

The Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the all-new Jeep Compass each posted record sales in November. Pacifica sales were up 51 percent for its best sales month ever, while Compass sales increased 34 percent for its best November sales ever. The Jeep Grand Cherokee recorded its best November sales since 2003. Other FCA US vehicles posting year-over-year sales increases in the month of November were the Chrysler 300, Fiat 500L, Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Wrangler, Dodge Grand Caravan, Dodge Durango and Ram ProMaster City.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler brand sales were up 14 percent in November, compared with the same month a year ago. Both the Chrysler Pacifica minivan and the Chrysler 300 full-size sedan posted sales increases in November. Pacifica sales were up 51 percent, the minivan’s best sales month ever. Green Car Reports named the Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid as the 2018 Best Car to Buy. Its sister publication, The Car Connection, named the Pacifica as the 2018 Best Minivan to Buy. Sales of the 300 were up 15 percent in November, its best November sales since 2015. The 300 won the Large Car segment in Edmunds’ Most Wanted awards last month. This recognition honors the most in-demand vehicles based on sales, days-to-turn and shopper interest data on the Edmunds website.

Jeep Brand

Sales of the all-new Jeep Compass increased 34 percent for its best November sales ever. The Jeep Wrangler, Jeep Cherokee and Jeep Grand Cherokee each posted year-over-year sales increases. The Grand Cherokee turned in its best November sales since 2003. In addition, Jeep brand retail sales were up 13 percent in November, compared with the same month a year ago. The Jeep brand earlier this week introduced the next-generation 2018 Jeep Wrangler at the Los Angeles Auto Show. The all-new Wrangler – the most capable and recognized vehicle in the world – builds on its legendary history with an unmatched combination of off-road capability, open-air freedom, advanced fuel-efficient powertrains, authentic Jeep design, superior on- and off-road dynamics, and a host of innovative safety and advanced technology features.

Dodge Brand

Sales of the Dodge Grand Caravan and the Dodge Durango SUV were up year over year in November. Grand Caravan sales increased 28 percent last month, while the Durango posted a 9 percent increase, compared with the same month a year ago. The Dodge brand announced last month that it has begun shipping the 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon – the most powerful muscle car in history – to its Dodge dealers in the U.S.

Ram Truck Brand

Sales of the Ram ProMaster City van were up 21 percent in November, compared with the same month a year ago. In addition, Ram Truck brand retail sales were up 3 percent in November. The Ram Truck brand last month unveiled its new, special-edition 2018 Ram 1500 Hydro Blue Sport. The Hydro Blue Sport will be the final special-edition Sport the brand will offer in the 2017 calendar year. Previously, Ram launched Sublime (Green) and Copper Sport limited-edition trucks earlier this year and an Ignition Orange edition in late 2016.

FIAT Brand

Sales of the Fiat 500L increased 32 percent last month for its best November sales since 2015.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 1,440 units were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago as the launch of the all-new 2018 Alfa Romeo Stelvio SUV continues in U.S. dealerships. Earlier this week, the editors of Motor Trend named the Alfa Romeo Giulia as its 2018 Car of the Year, best representing exceptional value, superiority in its class and impact on the automotive scene.

Method of Determining FCA US LLC’s Monthly Sales. FCA US’s reported vehicle sales represent unit sales of vehicles to retail customers, deliveries of vehicles to fleet customers and to others such as FCA US’s employees and retirees as well as vehicles used for marketing. Most of these reported sales reflect retail sales made by dealers out of their own inventory of vehicles previously purchased by them from FCA US. Reported vehicle units sales do not correspond to FCA US’s reported revenues, which are based on FCA US’s sale and delivery of vehicles, and typically recognized upon shipment to the dealer or end customer. As announced on July 26, 2016, FCA US has modified its methodology for monthly sales reporting as follows: