FCA US honors superior supplier partners

Sixteen North American supplier partners received an FCA US LLC Supplier of the Year award at MotorCity Casino Hotel in Detroit on Tuesday, April 24. The Supplier of the Year awards recognize automotive suppliers that have shown an extraordinary commitment to the Company.

“These 16 suppliers represent the best qualities of the North American automotive supply base,” said Scott Thiele, Chief Purchasing Officer, FCA. “We recognized our partners and thanked them for their collaborative nature, their resiliency in an ever-changing industry and their dedication to innovation.”

The 2017 FCA US Suppliers of the Year are:

Body Supplier of the Year – Gentex Corporation

Capital Equipment Supplier of the Year – International Industrial Contracting Corporation

Chassis Supplier of the Year – ILJIN USA Corporation

Diversity Supplier of the Year – Henkel Corporation

Electrical Supplier of the Year – N.S. International Ltd.

Engine Systems Supplier of the Year – Avon Automotive – MGI Coutier

Foundational Principles Supplier of the Year – Quaker Chemical Corporation

Innovation Supplier of the Year – Webasto Convertibles USA Inc.

Interior Supplier of the Year – US Farathane

Mopar Supplier of the Year – North American Assembly LLC

Powertrain Supplier of the Year – Hitchiner Manufacturing Co. Inc.

Raw Material Supplier of the Year – Steel Technologies LLC

Services Supplier of the Year – Corrigan Oil Company Inc.

Supply Chain Management Supplier of the Year – DTR Corporation

Sustainability Supplier of the Year – PPG

Value Optimization Supplier of the Year – Prime Wheel Corporation

Award recipients were determined based on an evaluation of each company’s supplier scorecard performance in 2017 – a rating system that evaluates supplier performance in areas such as quality, delivery, cost, warranty and partnership – and input from FCA senior leadership. Suppliers nominated themselves for the innovation, sustainability and diversity award categories.

FCA US also awarded 73 global production suppliers for their outstanding quality. To qualify, the supplier’s North American manufacturing location had to have 100 percent warranty and incoming material quality scores.

FCA holds similar supplier recognition ceremonies in three other locations across the globe.

