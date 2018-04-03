FCA Canada reports best-ever sales month for Jeep® Wrangler and Chrysler Pacifica

FCA Canada today reported sales of 24,490 vehicles, an 8 per cent decrease compared with sales in March 2017 of 26,531.

Jeep® Brand

Jeep brand total sales increased 44 per cent in March 2018 to 8,506, setting a monthly record. Breaking all monthly sales records, Jeep Wrangler saw its best month ever with 3,839 vehicles sold. Setting a March record within the Jeep brand was Compass with 1,217 vehicles sold, up from 112 sold in March 2017. Jeep and Mopar recently inspired enthusiasts at the 52nd annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari with 7 unique concept vehicles.

Chrysler Brand

Chrysler Pacifica sales of 886 are the best results of any month since the vehicle launch. The Windsor-built 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was named the best minivan for the second year in a row by the New York Daily News Autos team in the newspaper’s third annual Auto Awards.

Dodge Brand

Dodge Charger sales of 610 were up 43 per cent compared with March 2017 results.

Ram Truck Brand

Ram Truck brand sales were up 6 per cent to 9,458, marking a monthly record for both the brand, as well as Ram pickup trucks, with sales up 7 per cent to 8,972. Ram ProMaster Van sales were up 3 per cent to 464.

Alfa Romeo Brand

Alfa Romeo brand sales of 154 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Stelvio led the brand with 77 sales followed by Giulia with 69.

Sales Chart*:

Month Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 1,217 112 987% 2,582 242 967% Patriot 0 326 -100% 1 984 -100% Wrangler 3,839 1,211 217% 10,492 3,533 197% Cherokee 2,011 2,475 -19% 5,133 6,594 -22% Grand Cherokee 1,333 1,384 -4% 3,696 3,523 5% Renegade 106 409 -74% 310 1,122 -72% JEEP BRAND 8,506 5,917 44% 22,214 15,998 39% 200 0 639 -100% 0 1,701 -100% 300 153 555 -72% 713 1,069 -33% Town & Country 0 0 N/A 0 5 -100% Pacifica 886 648 37% 2,012 1,344 50% CHRYSLER BRAND 1,039 1,842 -44% 2,725 4,119 -34% Dart 0 27 -100% 2 262 -99% Charger 610 426 43% 1,278 911 40% Challenger 169 575 -71% 404 978 -59% Viper 1 4 -75% 2 10 -80% Journey 673 2,027 -67% 1,387 4,513 -69% Caravan 2,992 5,459 -45% 9,013 11,226 -20% Durango 816 844 -3% 1,719 1,899 -9% DODGE BRAND 5,261 9,362 -44% 13,805 19,799 -30% Ram P/U 8,972 8,347 7% 20,667 21,802 -5% ProMaster Van 464 449 3% 1,095 1,108 -1% ProMaster City 22 120 -82% 79 286 -72% RAM BRAND 9,458 8,916 6% 21,841 23,196 -6% Giulia 69 22 214% 132 25 428% Alfa 4C 8 4 100% 14 5 180% Alfa Stelvio 77 0 NEW 209 0 NEW ALFA BRAND 154 26 492% 355 30 1083% 500 42 180 -77% 70 453 -85% 500L 4 4 0% 5 22 -77% 500X 4 211 -98% 16 336 -95% Spider 22 73 -70% 51 136 -63% FIAT BRAND 72 468 -85% 142 947 -85% TOTAL FCA CANADA 24,490 26,531 -8% 61,082 64,089 -5%

*Method of Determining Monthly Sales

Beginning with the July 2016 sales report, FCA Canada sales numbers have been calculated using a new sales reporting methodology, which is described in more detail in the explanatory note issued on September 1, 2016. Sales by dealers are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report, or NVDR system and reported upon the first sale reported in the NVDR system. Under the new reporting methodology, fleet sales are recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user. The updated monthly sales figures are available on the FCA US media website at www.media.fcanorthamerica.com.

About FCA Canada

Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 93rd anniversary in 2018. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.

