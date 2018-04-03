FCA Canada reports best-ever sales month for Jeep® Wrangler and Chrysler Pacifica

FCA Canada today reported sales of 24,490 vehicles, an 8 per cent decrease compared with sales in March 2017 of 26,531.
Jeep® Brand
Jeep brand total sales increased 44 per cent in March 2018 to 8,506, setting a monthly record. Breaking all monthly sales records, Jeep Wrangler saw its best month ever with 3,839 vehicles sold. Setting a March record within the Jeep brand was Compass with 1,217 vehicles sold, up from 112 sold in March 2017. Jeep and Mopar recently inspired enthusiasts at the 52nd annual Moab Easter Jeep Safari with 7 unique concept vehicles.
Chrysler Brand
Chrysler Pacifica sales of 886 are the best results of any month since the vehicle launch. The Windsor-built 2018 Chrysler Pacifica was named the best minivan for the second year in a row by the New York Daily News Autos team in the newspaper’s third annual Auto Awards.
Dodge Brand
Dodge Charger sales of 610 were up 43 per cent compared with March 2017 results.
Ram Truck Brand
Ram Truck brand sales were up 6 per cent to 9,458, marking a monthly record for both the brand, as well as Ram pickup trucks, with sales up 7 per cent to 8,972. Ram ProMaster Van sales were up 3 per cent to 464.
Alfa Romeo Brand
Alfa Romeo brand sales of 154 vehicles were up significantly compared with the same month a year ago. Stelvio led the brand with 77 sales followed by Giulia with 69.
Sales Chart*:
|Month Sales
|Vol %
|CYTD Sales
|Vol %
|Model
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Compass
|1,217
|112
|987%
|2,582
|242
|967%
|Patriot
|0
|326
|-100%
|1
|984
|-100%
|Wrangler
|3,839
|1,211
|217%
|10,492
|3,533
|197%
|Cherokee
|2,011
|2,475
|-19%
|5,133
|6,594
|-22%
|Grand Cherokee
|1,333
|1,384
|-4%
|3,696
|3,523
|5%
|Renegade
|106
|409
|-74%
|310
|1,122
|-72%
|JEEP BRAND
|8,506
|5,917
|44%
|22,214
|15,998
|39%
|200
|0
|639
|-100%
|0
|1,701
|-100%
|300
|153
|555
|-72%
|713
|1,069
|-33%
|Town & Country
|0
|0
|N/A
|0
|5
|-100%
|Pacifica
|886
|648
|37%
|2,012
|1,344
|50%
|CHRYSLER BRAND
|1,039
|1,842
|-44%
|2,725
|4,119
|-34%
|Dart
|0
|27
|-100%
|2
|262
|-99%
|Charger
|610
|426
|43%
|1,278
|911
|40%
|Challenger
|169
|575
|-71%
|404
|978
|-59%
|Viper
|1
|4
|-75%
|2
|10
|-80%
|Journey
|673
|2,027
|-67%
|1,387
|4,513
|-69%
|Caravan
|2,992
|5,459
|-45%
|9,013
|11,226
|-20%
|Durango
|816
|844
|-3%
|1,719
|1,899
|-9%
|DODGE BRAND
|5,261
|9,362
|-44%
|13,805
|19,799
|-30%
|Ram P/U
|8,972
|8,347
|7%
|20,667
|21,802
|-5%
|ProMaster Van
|464
|449
|3%
|1,095
|1,108
|-1%
|ProMaster City
|22
|120
|-82%
|79
|286
|-72%
|RAM BRAND
|9,458
|8,916
|6%
|21,841
|23,196
|-6%
|Giulia
|69
|22
|214%
|132
|25
|428%
|Alfa 4C
|8
|4
|100%
|14
|5
|180%
|Alfa Stelvio
|77
|0
|NEW
|209
|0
|NEW
|ALFA BRAND
|154
|26
|492%
|355
|30
|1083%
|500
|42
|180
|-77%
|70
|453
|-85%
|500L
|4
|4
|0%
|5
|22
|-77%
|500X
|4
|211
|-98%
|16
|336
|-95%
|Spider
|22
|73
|-70%
|51
|136
|-63%
|FIAT BRAND
|72
|468
|-85%
|142
|947
|-85%
|TOTAL FCA CANADA
|24,490
|26,531
|-8%
|61,082
|64,089
|-5%
*Method of Determining Monthly Sales
Beginning with the July 2016 sales report, FCA Canada sales numbers have been calculated using a new sales reporting methodology, which is described in more detail in the explanatory note issued on September 1, 2016. Sales by dealers are derived from the New Vehicle Delivery Report, or NVDR system and reported upon the first sale reported in the NVDR system. Under the new reporting methodology, fleet sales are recorded as sales upon shipment by FCA Canada of the vehicle to the customer or end user. The updated monthly sales figures are available on the FCA US media website at www.media.fcanorthamerica.com.
About FCA Canada
Founded as the Chrysler Corporation in 1925, FCA Canada Inc. is based in Windsor, Ontario, and celebrates its 93rd anniversary in 2018. FCA Canada is a wholly owned subsidiary of FCA US LLC, a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan and member of the Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCA) family of companies. FCA Canada has approximately 440 dealers and sells Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep®, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. In addition to its assembly facilities, which produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Chrysler Pacifica Hybrid and Dodge Grand Caravan (Windsor), Chrysler 300, Dodge Charger and Dodge Challenger (Brampton), FCA Canada operates an aluminum casting plant in Etobicoke, a research and development centre in Windsor, and has sales offices and parts distribution centers throughout the country.