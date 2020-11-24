FCA Canada: Ram launches fourth phase of limited-edition ‘Built to Serve’ trucks

Ram Truck today announced today the fourth installment of “Built to Serve Edition” trucks with production slated for early 2021 at its Sterling Heights (Michigan) Assembly Plant.

This fourth installment offers a theme with both Tank and Flame Red exterior colours available along with a black interior with Medium Greystone accent stitching.

“These ‘Built to Serve’ models offer a unique way to honour all those who serve or have served with distinction,” said Mike Koval Jr., Head of Ram Brand, FCA – North America. “Whether civilian or military, Ram truck owners are very familiar with this adage as it’s something we strive to build into every truck and van we produce.”

A new “Built to Serve Edition” model continues to launch approximately every three months.

Each model of the “Built to Serve Edition” will launch with two specially selected exterior paint colours offered in a new low-volume paint option exclusive to this program.

The “Built to Serve Edition” Ram trucks are offered in the following colours and limited numbers:

Gator and Diamond Black Crystal

Ceramic Grey and Patriot Blue

Anvil and Billet Silver Metallic

Tank and Flame Red

Spitfire and Bright White

Ram “Built to Serve Edition” trucks feature other unique interior and exterior features that set them apart.

“Built to Serve Edition” trucks get additional stylish exterior cues, including 20-inch aluminum wheels with a unique-to-the-edition Technical Grey finish. Body-colour wheel flares also accent the exterior.

Each of the new Ram front ends gets a unique treatment consisting of an all-black grille and surround, black bumpers and black-bezel premium lighting. Complementing the look are black badges, black wheel-to-wheel side steps and dual four-inch black exhaust tips.

Inside, the “Built to Serve” Ram trucks are accented with unique, corresponding colour stitching: Light Frost, Light Ambassador Blue, Light Diesel Grey, Medium Greystone or Orange.

These new Ram models are also ready to display their owner’s pride with “Built to Serve”-embroidered Velcro panels on each front seat and additional Velcro panels on each front seat inboard shoulder panel. Buyers can apply their own patches – regimental, flags, name tapes or slogans – to personalize their “Built to Serve Edition.” Front seat back panels are covered with Pouch Attachment Ladder System/Modular Lightweight Load-bearing Equipment (PALS/MOLLE) webbing to attach additional equipment or pouches.

Ram 1500 “Built to Serve Editions” also feature:

“Built to Serve” instrument panel badge

Lockable console storage (optional)

Deeply bolstered cloth and vinyl Sport seats

Black Onyx Chrome interior trim

All-weather rubber slush mats

Underneath the skin, each Ram “Built to Serve Edition” is ready for action, loaded with 4×4 Off-Road Group content, including:

All-terrain tires

Electronic-locking rear axle

Hill-descent control

Front suspension skid plate

Steering gear skid plate

Fuel tank skid plate

Transfer case skid plate

Tow hooks

Heavy-duty off-road-calibrated front and rear shock absorbers

