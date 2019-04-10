Faurecia invests in Creo Dynamics et accelerates its enhanced and personalized sound experiences

Faurecia today announces it has acquired a majority stake in the Swedish company Creo Dynamics, which provides innovative acoustics and Active Noise Control (ANC) solutions.

Creo Dynamics technologies are fully complementary to the audio competences of Faurecia Clarion Electronics which include smart headrests, active surfaces, tuning algorithms and digital sound enabling an immersive sound experience and personalized sound bubble.

“Creo Dynamics’s unique technologies will contribute to position Faurecia Clarion Electronics, our newly created Business Group, as a full acoustic system provider delivering optimized sound performance, personalized comfort and lower-weight. Using both active and passive solutions, we will transform the user experience inside the cockpit by providing a truly immersive sound.” Yann Brillat-Savarin, Executive Vice-President Group Strategy

“The interest shown by Faurecia is a strong signal that Creo Dynamics has built up world-class capabilities. Combining our competence in automotive acoustics and Active Noise Control with Faurecia will bring unique new solutions to the market. I believe we are a perfect match!” Magnus Titus, Chief Executive Officer

SOURCE: Faurecia