Faurecia to equip 20,000 Seoul city buses and trucks with its breakthrough technology Amminex

Faurecia, one of the world’s largest automotive equipment suppliers, today announced that it

has won a contract to retrofit 20 000 Seoul buses and commercial vehicles using its Amminex

technology.

As part of the Seoul Metropolitan Air Pollution Management Project, Faurecia will provide its

DeNOx solution through a supply agreement concluded with two partners – ILJIN and CleanEarth – who have both contracted with the Ministry of Environment in South Korea.

Patrick Koller, CEO of Faurecia declares: “Faurecia’s ambition is to provide full clean mobility solutions to cities around the world. This is an outstanding opportunity to demonstrate the superior Amminex technology for removing Nitrogen Oxide (NOx) emissions from commercial vehicles. This rollout will be the largest demonstration of this technology following on from several European cities that are in the process of retrofitting their bus fleets. ”

Amminex, a Danish technology company acquired by Faurecia in 2016, is the only supplier able to propose this breakthrough technology called ASDS™ (Ammonia Storage and Delivery System). ASDS™ is a new solution for NOx reduction which has been proven to reduce NOx emissions by as much as 99 percent. It has been tested in real driving conditions over 30 million of kilometers and has saved a massive 360 tons of NOx. The alternative, AdBlue®, reduces a significantly lower amount of NOx in the same city driving conditions.

ASDS™ replaces diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) or AdBlue® with a lighter, high-efficiency system which works particularly well at low engine temperatures. It is thus well adapted to slow, urban driving conditions and for city vehicles such as buses and commercial delivery vehicles.

In addition to providing the NOx reduction system, Amminex also offers a real-time monitoring of the emissions of each vehicle equipped. This provides cities with data to manage their fleet and the recharging of the cartridges. In order to support this project, Faurecia will also set up in South Korea a cartridge refilling station for recharging the cartridges and a distribution network.

