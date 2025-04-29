Farizon SV conversions and enhancements star at Commercial Vehicle Show 2025

Refrigerated Farizon SV maintains cargo temperatures as low as 0°C without extra batteries

As it officially launches its debut SV large van at the Commercial Vehicle Show, Farizon is showcasing a series of partnerships with industry-leading specialists in van conversions, panelling, security and charging kit. The partnerships signal the new brand’s commitment to ensuring the Farizon SV can be customised with approved conversions and enhancements, ready for work across a variety of use cases.

Taking pride of place on Farizon’s stand is an SV converted by Paneltex, a global leader in temperature-controlled vehicle body building and conversions. The refrigerated Farizon SV can maintain temperatures of 0°C thanks to a GAH refrigeration unit driven by the SV’s own high voltage electrical architecture. This eliminates the need for supplementary batteries, saving weight and preserving the SV’s market-leading load space. The conversion is both lightweight and highly thermally efficient, while also being the world’s first refrigerated van conversion featuring a sliding door without a B-pillar for ease of access.

Motexion, a specialist in producing premium interior flooring, lining, and bulkheads for commercial vehicles, is showcasing a Farizon SV equipped with its cargo-carrying protection solutions. Visitors to stand 5C20 in Hall 5 will see the SV’s cargo area fitted with bespoke flooring, side and roof linings, and wheel arch covers. The protective panelling enhances practicality, prevents damage, and improves temperature and noise insulation.

Farizon has also announced that Locks 4 Vans will be the company’s recommended security partner. The Kent-based specialist has designed a suite of security products specifically for the Farizon SV, including hook locks, slamlocks, surface-mounted statement locks and a range of shielding solutions.

Wottz, specialists in EV charging products and services, has also been selected to supply extra-long charging cables for SV users who require a secure connection further from their vehicle. Farizon-approved cables up to 7.5m long are available.

Kate McLaren, Head of Marketing and Sales Operations at Jameel Motors UK, said: “The CV Show is a great opportunity for us to showcase that the Farizon SV is ready for work, and can be adapted by approved specialist partners to meet specific use cases. Built for business, and setting a new benchmark in the electric van market, the SV’s advanced tech delivers tangible practical benefits for users, and these conversions further enhance our offering to customers.”

As well as L1 H1 and L2 H2 versions of the SV, Farizon is also showcasing the largest L3 H3 version for the very first time on its stand 5C114 in Hall 5. Farizon’s high-tech stand is designed around visitors and reflects the core values of the company while offering a new, immersive experience.

Innovative solutions; premium features

The all-new born electric Farizon SV features a host of advanced innovations, including drive-by-wire technology, a unique b-pillarless design and cell-to-pack battery packaging, which combine to deliver market-leading cargo capacity, payload, range and an ultra-low loading height.

A single highly-specified trim level includes several premium features as standard, including a payload monitoring system, heated seats, heated multifunction steering wheel, heated windscreen, 360-degree surround view, and a comprehensive suite of ADAS safety systems. The SV has earned the top Platinum safety rating from Euro NCAP.

The model line-up includes the option of a 67 kWh or an 83 kWh lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery, with a 106 kWh nickel manganese cobalt (NMC) battery available for the L3 H3 model. One efficient, all-electric powertrain is available which produces 170 kW (231 PS) of power and 336 Nm of torque. The SV is rated to tow up to two tonnes with a braked trailer.

Now available to order, with prices starting at £45,000 OTR (plus VAT), the Farizon SV is available in five different size combinations: L1 H1, L1 H2, L2 H2, L2 H3 and L3 H3, with first deliveries expected in Q2 2025.

Established in 2016, Farizon is the commercial vehicle division of Geely, China’s largest private vehicle manufacturer. The Farizon SV is being introduced to the UK by Jameel Motors UK, a London-based automotive distribution business and part of Jameel Motors.

SOURCE: Farizon