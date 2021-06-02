Extravagant look meets smart operating convenience: the sliding panorama sunroof from Webasto in the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Webasto, the world market leader for roof systems, supplies the elegant sliding panorama sunroof for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class

Webasto, the world market leader for roof systems, supplies the elegant sliding panorama sunroof for the new Mercedes-Benz S-Class. The large glass surface provides a pleasantly bright ambiance in the sedan’s interior. Shading can be provided as required via two separately controllable roller blinds. Operation of the modular roof system and blinds takes place conveniently and individually via gesture and voice control.

Open air with a single swipe

Two roof modules allow the driver and passenger in the rear of the vehicle to determine their desired settings individually and independently of each other. All that’s required to open the sliding roof is a brief command to the Mercedes-Benz MBUX Voice Assistant or a finger swipe across a panel in the center of the vehicle’s headliner. The front section of the sliding roof can be set to the vent position even at maximum speed. Moreover, it can also be opened completely in a little under eight seconds. The elegant, 73 cm-long glass panel lies harmoniously above the fixed rear screen module. A net wind deflector, optimized to save installation space, reduces the airflow to a pleasant level.

Compact roller blind system

The roller blind system uses 100 percent opaque fabric for the front and rear roof sections, both of which can be controlled separately. This allows both the driver and the passenger in the rear of the vehicle to adjust the settings to meet their individual preferences exactly. Thanks to the innovations in drive technology, the roof is one of the quietest models currently available on the market in terms of operating and wind noise.

High-tech at a new level

Technical features such as gesture and voice control make operating the roof very convenient. The control system for the software is upgradeable – which means the technology is always up-to-date. “This modular roof system sets completely new standards in terms of convenience and technology. It forms the cornerstone of a new generation of roof systems,” explains Michael Respondek, Executive Vice President, Roof and Components Europe, at Webasto.

SOURCE: Webasto