Exol Lubricants invests in electronic trading

Exol Lubricants, the UK’s largest independent lubricants blender, is investing in electronic trading through PACT, enabling it to trade and communicate with automotive aftermarket customers more efficiently.

Through PACT, the joint venture between eparts and TecCom, Exol will be able to connect with more than 2000 buyer locations throughout the UK across a common trading platform.

PACT considerably enhances the correspondence between an aftermarket supplier and motor factor by adopting and utilising automated procedures such as stock enquiries and ordering, the exchange of order acknowledgements, dispatch notes and invoices.

The number of PACT-enabled businesses has continued to grow in the past year, with companies reporting substantial improvements to internal processes.

Peter Hollowood of PACT said: “Every month we are experiencing growth with leading aftermarket suppliers trading electronically and it is great to welcome Exol on board. The technology will provide excellent visibility of Exol’s full product range to parts distributors while offering the added benefit of a smooth, efficient ordering process.”

Steve Dunn, Exol Lubricants sales director, said: “This is another major investment in our business and enables automotive customers to connect and trade with Exol in a more efficient way than ever before.”

PACT can connect single or multi-branch motor factor operations using any business system to the UK’s leading component suppliers.

